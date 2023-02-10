The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Apparently, 'Boyfriend Air' Is A Thing, And It's Going Viral On TikTok

Apparently, 'Boyfriend Air' Is A Thing, And It's Going Viral On TikTok

A new social theory called 'Boyfriend Air' has popped up on the internet and has taken TikTok by storm.

This theory has girlfriends complaining about how they feel after a visit to their boyfriend's place.

They claim that their hair, skin and hygiene are negatively affected by the 'boyfriend air'.

TikToker, Taylor Donoghue, posted a video that has garnered over 2.8 million views and 281,000 likes.

"I am so happy people are now talking about boyfriend air because I actually thought I was going crazy," she said.

"I spent a lot of time this past summer at my boyfriend's apartment in New York, and I remember taking a shower and waking up the next morning and being like 'I feel so dirty'."

"My hair was getting greasy like crazy; my skin was looking different. My makeup wasn't staying on right. I was like, 'what is going on?'"

"I know [boyfriend air] is a thing because it was only in his apartment I would feel this way. When he'd come to me, it was fine."

TikTokers attribute the 'air' to the cleanliness, or lack thereof, of boyfriends' living spaces.

Licensed aesthetician and Director of Marketing for Ever Skincare, Heather Wilson, told NY Post that even the slightest change in lifestyle or hygiene regime can cause changes in one's health and appearance.

"It's easy to get out of our routines or slack on healthy habits when we are not sleeping or spending time in our own homes," she stated.

"Even an occasional change in routine - like not washing your face once or twice a week or eating out more often can impact the health of our skin."

"And make sure he's washing his sheet," Wilson added.

@taylordonoghuee I was truly shook to see other ppl also related to this😭💀 #boyfriendair ♬ original sound - Taylordonoghuee
Cool New Fashion Item Called 'Big Red Cartoon Boots' Take Off
NEXT STORY

Cool New Fashion Item Called 'Big Red Cartoon Boots' Take Off

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cool New Fashion Item Called 'Big Red Cartoon Boots' Take Off

Cool New Fashion Item Called 'Big Red Cartoon Boots' Take Off

Clowns are so hot right now.
Forget The Superbowl Because This Year’s Puppy Bowl Is Already The Best Thing Of The Week

Forget The Superbowl Because This Year’s Puppy Bowl Is Already The Best Thing Of The Week

The Super Bowl may be one of the top sporting events of the year, but for many, the Puppy Bowl outshines it.
India Encourages Citizens To 'Hug A Cow' On Valentine's Day

India Encourages Citizens To 'Hug A Cow' On Valentine's Day

If you find yourself feeling a little upset about being dateless for Valentine's Day this year, perhaps India is where you should be.
Always Craving Pizza? We Finally Know Why, Thanks To Science

Always Craving Pizza? We Finally Know Why, Thanks To Science

According to a study using the Yale Food Addiction Scale, pizza placed first for foods “most associated with addictive-like eating behaviours.”
One In Four Aussies Admit To Sharing Streaming Accounts, New Study Finds

One In Four Aussies Admit To Sharing Streaming Accounts, New Study Finds

As streaming giant Netflix prepares to shut down password sharing, a new report has found that many of us Aussies share our streaming accounts with others.