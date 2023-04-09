Anti-Ageing Pills May Be Available in 2028, As Silicon Valley Rush To Beat Death

Sam Altman, CEO of Loopt and OpenAI, has invested a whopping $180 million in a biotech startup that is looking to create an anti-aging pill.

The biotech startup, Retro BioScience, is not the first company to try and make an anti-ageing pill.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos has reportedly invested $3 billion in a life-extension startup Altos Labs. The Methuselah Foundation had PayPal co-founders invest money, with the hopes to achieve making ‘90 the new 50.’

Andrew Steele authored the book ‘Ageless: the new science of getting older without getting old’. He believes that anti-ageing pills could be available to consumers within five years.

“With these billionaires, I’m sure some of them are doing it purely for personal gain - they’ve got all this money and they can’t possibly spend it in a single human lifetime,” he told Daily Mail.

“But…if you’re a savvy investor, you can see that anti-aging medication is a huge business opportunity because the potential market is every living human. I think it’s going to be the biggest revolution in medicine since the discovery of antibiotics - and as a savvy business person, you want to be on the leading edge of that revolution.”

Steele also explained that the companies are developing drugs that kill ageing cells in the body. When testing on mice, elderly mice that are given the drugs suddenly become lively and spritely.

“Many of these drugs are drugs that we already understand and use for different purposes, so we don’t have to develop new medications,” Steele explained.

Steele goes on to explain that some companies are attempting to synthesise new drugs that perform more effectively and efficiently.

“That’s the sort of thing that’s very, very close to clinical realisation. And I’d be shocked if in five years we don’t have some senolytics in the clinic.

“It probably won’t be for ageing at first. It’ll be for a specific disease, and maybe in 10 years, we’ll use it for ageing.”