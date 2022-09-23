When Dave Johnson and his family arrive from Michigan, they're unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their previous small town. However, their opinionated next-door neighbour Calvin Butler is wary of the newcomers, certain that they'll disrupt the culture on the block. Dave realizes that fitting in with the new community is more complex than he had expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, there's an excellent chance of making the new neighbourhood a great place to live.