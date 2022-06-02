Sign in to watch this video
The Listener - S4 Ep. 1
Drama
Air Date: Wed 9 Dec 2020
While investigating a domestic terror case in Vancouver, Toby is taken hostage by militant activists with plans to blow up a bank.
Season 4
About the Show
Toby Logan (Craig Olejnik) discovers that he has the ability to listen to people's most intimate thoughts in fantasy drama series The Listener. He uses his powers to help people who are in a crisis.