The Listener - S4 Ep. 1
M | Drama

Air Date: Wed 9 Dec 2020

While investigating a domestic terror case in Vancouver, Toby is taken hostage by militant activists with plans to blow up a bank.

Season 4

About the Show

Toby Logan (Craig Olejnik) discovers that he has the ability to listen to people's most intimate thoughts in fantasy drama series The Listener. He uses his powers to help people who are in a crisis.