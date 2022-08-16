The Kill Point

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Kill Point - S1 Ep. 1
MA | Drama

Air Date: Mon 26 Apr 2021Expires: in 8 days

After a botched bank robbery attempt results in a hostage standoff, Captain Horst Cali and his team helm negotiations. Starring Donnie Wahlberg and John Leguizamo.

Episodes

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 1

About the Show

A group of military veterans, who recently returned home from serving in Iraq, band together to pull off a major bank heist.