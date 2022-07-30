Sign in to watch this video
The Island With Bear Grylls - S5 Ep. 1
Adventure
Air Date: Sun 21 Feb 2021Expires: in 11 months
Bear Grylls drops the 16 castaways in caiman-infested mangroves and deep water. The two teams soon meet and the prospect of living together starts a class war.
Season 5
About the Show
Adventurer Bear Grylls takes contestants to a remote Pacific island and challenges them to survive for 30 days and find the hidden prize of GBP 1,000,000.