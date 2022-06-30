The irrepressible Graham Norton is back showcasing his wickedly cheeky sense of humour and fast-paced interview show, aptly titled, The Graham Norton Show.

Fast-tracked directly from the UK, The Graham Norton Show features hilarious interviews with some of the most well-known faces in the world.

Unlike most talk shows, all guests are on the couch at once, glass of wine in hand, making it feel more like a dinner party than a live television broadcast.

The show is all about the stuff you won’t see on the news – from guests’ anecdotes through to the sillier stories buzzing around the wires to unique quirks and obsessions of the Norton audience; it’s all here.

Now in its thirteenth season, viewers get a glimpse of their favourite stars and musicians not normally seen during any other interview, making for spontaneous and hilarious results.

Having built up a reputation as a daring, mischievous and quick-witted interviewer, Graham Norton has secured interviews with a plethora of the world’s most interesting people.