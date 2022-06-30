Sign in to watch this video
The Graham Norton Show - S29 Ep. 4
Light Entertainment
Air Date: Fri 1 Jul 2022
Expires: in 11 days
Join the hilarious and cheeky Graham Norton as he chats with Billy Connolly, Jodie Whittaker, Tom Daley, Dame Eileen Atkins, Lenny Henry and Coldplay.
About the Show
The irrepressible Graham Norton is back showcasing his wickedly cheeky sense of humour and fast-paced interview show, aptly titled, The Graham Norton Show.
Fast-tracked directly from the UK, The Graham Norton Show features hilarious interviews with some of the most well-known faces in the world.
Unlike most talk shows, all guests are on the couch at once, glass of wine in hand, making it feel more like a dinner party than a live television broadcast.
The show is all about the stuff you won’t see on the news – from guests’ anecdotes through to the sillier stories buzzing around the wires to unique quirks and obsessions of the Norton audience; it’s all here.
Now in its thirteenth season, viewers get a glimpse of their favourite stars and musicians not normally seen during any other interview, making for spontaneous and hilarious results.
Having built up a reputation as a daring, mischievous and quick-witted interviewer, Graham Norton has secured interviews with a plethora of the world’s most interesting people.