The Exes

The Exes - S4 Ep. 1
M | Comedy

Air Date: Tue 2 Feb 2021Expires: in 11 months

In the wake of Haskell declaring his love for Nicki, Holly tries to play cupid.

Season 4

About the Show

The Exes is an American sitcom starring Donald Faison, Wayne Knight, Kristen Johnston, David Alan Basche, and Kelly Stables. It follows three divorced men who live in a New York City apartment owned by their divorce lawyer.