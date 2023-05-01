The Dentist

The Dentist
MA | Movies

Air Date: Mon 1 May 2023

Dr Alan Feinstone is a rich and successful Beverly Hills dentist. There's only one problem, he's insane. Dr Feistone loves perfection, and he expects it of everyone. Unfortunately, no one is perfect.

1996

About the Movie

