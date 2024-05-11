Dive into The Brighter Side, a show that will help you make the most of your money with practical tips and big ideas.

Hosted by Georgie Tunny, you’ll discover how to make the most of today while planning for tomorrow. We ask well-known Australians for their two cents on making the most of life.

Personal finance expert Jess Irvine helps people consider new ways to handle their financial pressures; Adam Liaw cooks his most delicious and affordable family meals; and Narelda Jacobs meets Australians with side hustles and homes that alleviate hip pocket pressure in clever ways.

We’re feeling brighter already.