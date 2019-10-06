The Amazing Race Australia

The Amazing Race Premieres 7.30 Monday October 28

This ain’t no vacation, this Is The Amazing Race Australia!

It’s time to pack your bags and get ready to roam the globe. The Amazing Race Australia is coming soon to 10 and it’s the furthest thing from a relaxing vacation.

We call it amazing, but it’s also crazy, ludicrous, outrageous and adventurous. From painfully slow taxi rides to furious camels, our not-so-trusty tour guide, Beau Ryan, will lead 11 teams as they ping pong across the world in pursuit of the $250,000 cash prize.

In a race where every second and every step counts, you’ll need more than brains and brawn on your side. Some teams are even going as far as to call in a favour with the big fella upstairs.

Relationships will be tested, decisions will be second guessed and a meltdown or two will be had. So strap yourselves in and get ready for the race that has it all.

Meet the teams that will be competing for the $250,000 cash prize

The Amazing Race Australia premieres 7.30 October 28 on 10 & 10 play

‘I’m Still Kicking Myself’: Sam And Alex Eliminated From The Amazing Race Australia

The hilarious friends open up about their nightmare leg of the race, and the tension between the Melbourne and Sydney teams.
‘What Is Happening?’: Chaos Ensues And Alliances Form As All 18 Teams Come Together To Race

In a world first, The Amazing Race brought 18 teams together at the same checkpoint, as confusion and chaos reigned.
‘Gut-Wrenching’: Jake And Holly Eliminated From The Amazing Race After Brutal Time Penalty

The model couple clawed their way to the front of the pack and were forced to watch as 17 other teams checked in with just a minute between them and safety in the race.
‘We Absolutely 100 Percent Made The Right Decision’: Vegans Bren And Anja Eliminated From The Amazing Race

Refusing to take part in a challenge where teams had to clean animal hides, the Vegan Warriors instead took a race-ending time penalty.
‘A Bit Of Luck, A Bit Of Skill’: Paul And Rachel The First Team Eliminated From The Amazing Race 2022

As the first ten teams took off on Monday night, sadly we had to farewell the dad and daughter team, Paul and Rachel.