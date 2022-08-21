The Amazing Race Australia 2022: Meet The 20 Teams

Racing across six continents, and with twice as many teams, the competition has never been tougher but these amazing racers will not only be trying to win the cash prize but also TWO brand new cars, an Isuzu D-Max and an Isuzu MU-X!

Before they step onto the very Pit Start, let’s meet the 20 teams who’ll be tackling The Amazing Race Australia!

Angel & Frankie

Church Friends, QLD

Church friends Angel and Frankie’s friendship was first formed all around faith and while they have never travelled overseas together before they’re hoping that former flight attendant Angel’s travel smarts and Frankie’s cast-iron stomach will be the perfect combo to get them to the end.

“So many people are backing us and I really want to make them all proud,” Frankie said, “I want to show that Angel and I are a great team. But I hope to accomplish something that I lack and that’s to be a better communicator. I hope to come out of this being open, and able to communicate better than I have.”

Bren & Anja

Vegan Warriors, WA

Bren and Anja first met at an animal rights activist event around seven years ago and became fast friends. Bren explained that she and Anja are hoping to tackle the race, “To show viewers that vegans are just normal people who don’t eat or use animal products or ingredients. Anyone can be vegan. For the animals, for the environment, for our health.”

The duo are also hoping to show that age is just a number with Bren adding, “you don’t have to be young and fit to do well on The Amazing Race Australia”.

Chelsea & Jamus

Engaged Parents, QLD

With two little ones at home, engaged couple Chelsea and Jamus will be hoping to make it all the way to the final Pit Stop to buy their dream family home. Describing their relationship as, “I’m the spice and he’s the sweetener”, Chelsea also said she wanted to challenge herself on the race by “putting myself in situations that I know I wouldn’t experience, most likely ever, if it wasn’t for getting into the Race.”

“I honestly hope to come home more chill,” Chelsea continued, “I want to be able to relax in situations I wouldn’t normally. I want to let Jamus take control of situations, rather than me feeling the need to always be in control. As for Jamus, when asked the biggest challenge or weakness he hoped to overcome on the race he simply said, “Snakes!”

Crystal & Reem

Middle Eastern Mates, NSW

Crystal and Reem have been besties for over 14 years, and they both know what makes their BFF tick. Having been raised in a tight-knit Lebanese-Australian Muslim family, Reem said, “My family is the greatest blessing in life. Growing up I struggled at times with my identity, but now I know who I am and every day I choose to go beyond labels and just be authentically me!”

And while this duo hope to push themselves out of their comfort zones while on the Race, Crystal said the best part about taking on this adventure with Reem is that she pushes her to try new things. For Crystal, being part of The Amazing Race she hopes “to prove to myself that I can achieve anything.”

Flick & Gabby

Barista Sisters, VIC

Sisters Flick and Gabby are used to working side-by-side, as the Barista Sisters work in their cafe together every day. Taking that teamwork on the road, Gabby said, “Our biggest strength is that we work together seven days a week owning a business. We know how to handle stress together.”

Like any siblings, this duo are used to having the odd fight, but Flick said that she and her sister are not just competing for the prize but, “I hope to show the world that young women who maybe look as though they are not very hands-on can work as hard as anybody else and get stuck into any situation.”

“I think it'll be crazy fun,” Flick continued, “an incredible experience and something special to share with my sister. Plus, the chance to win some mental cash!”

Fliss & Tottie

Country Kids, NSW

Fliss and Tottie are hoping that their secret advantage in the race is their country upbringing and raft of practical skills. Hoping to become the first female team to win The Amazing Race Australia, Tottie said even making the final three “would be a huge accomplishment for myself and my teammate”.

“Also just doing our best even if we fail or get eliminated,” Tottie continued, “then we will know we have done our best in this competition and be proud we made it this far.” As for Fliss, she’s looking forward to everything about being on the Race.

“The Race itself is spontaneous like me, I can’t wait to travel internationally, compete in challenges and have the adventure of a lifetime alongside my best friend.” She’s just crossing her fingers that they don’t come up against one of her biggest phobias: spiders.

Heath & Toni

Memory Makers, VIC

Having been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer, Toni and her husband Heath are in the Race, “To seize the day and grasp all of life’s amazing opportunities”. Toni added the duo wanted to be on the Race “to be able to travel (even with the world coping/living with COVID), to have fun and make lasting memories” together.

The pair have travelled extensively together and are super-fit, sporty and competitive. For Heath, the thing that excites and scares him the most about travelling is, “The feeling of the unknown… sometimes you have an experience of a lifetime when travelling, which is one of the most exciting things.

“However, you can also find yourself in situations which are completely outside of your comfort zone, especially when in a different culture. I think our biggest advantage will be our resilience in the face of adversity. Toni and I have been through a lot as a couple and we have always come through the other side.”

Jake & Holly

Model Couple, NSW

“I want to know that I left every misgiving at the door and gave The Race everything I have,” model and regular pageant contestant Holly said. “As long as I know that I tried my best, gave every challenge a red-hot crack and never gave up, as far as I’m concerned I’ve won.”

After they had only been dating for a few months, Jake was in a serious motorbike accident, leaving Holly to become his number one carer and support. Then, Jake was diagnosed with throat cancer after his rehabilitation, but on the other side of their struggles, the couple of three years are ready to tackle any challenge The Amazing Race throws their way.

While Jake enjoys all aspects of living a healthy life, he has used his social platforms to talk openly about his mental health and his story. “I have spoken on a few podcasts… I like using my story to inspire others to overcome their own adversity.”

Jodie & Claire

Dragon Boat Mums, NSW

Best friends for 15 years, Jodie and Claire are no strangers to competition as the dragon boat teammates have won international gold medals in New Zealand, the Australian Masters in 2019 and the Coast-to-Coast competition in Queensland in 2021.

“The best part of travelling with Claire is everything,” Jodie said. “She is funny, kind, caring and we just love each other’s company and get on really well. There isn’t a worst part of travelling with Claire!”

Meanwhile, Claire said that she was desperate to start the Race. “Discovering all the twists, turns and all the unknown. I love surprises and experiencing things I would never have the chance to do.”

Kathy & Chace

Lawyer Cousins, NSW

For Kathy and Chace — double degree-wielding, lawyer cousins — competing on The Amazing Race Australia gives them the opportunity to make their families and communities proud. Kathy said they hope to “empower those who relate to us and to put themselves out there and seize life’s opportunities”.

“We’re representing minority communities, Vietnamese, refugees, LGBTQIA+ and the Asian community,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Chace said his biggest advantage in the Race is “My linguistic skills and my natural propensity to connect with people. I speak five languages, in varying degrees of proficiency - English, Vietnamese, French, Italian and Spanish.”

Kelly & Georgia

Newlywed Teachers, QLD

Highly competitive, seasoned travellers and adrenaline junkies Kelly and Georgia love adventure, so they’ll be right at home competing on The Amazing Race Australia. Having already jumped out of planes, swam with sharks and climbed volcanoes, there’ll be few challenges that shake this teacher pair as they try to make it all the way to the final Pit Stop.

“My biggest advantage will definitely be my analytical, calculating mentality,” Kelly said. “I’m a maths teacher so I’m very good at identifying the steps needed to solve a problem, and then calculating a solution.”

For Georgia, while travelling to new places may be the best feeling in the world, “Getting lost without Google Maps scares me.”

Lauren & Steph

Cop Couple, WA

Describing themselves as ‘a couple of strong lady coppers’, Lauren and Steph have known each other for two years having worked together in the police force and now are partners at work and at home.

“I’m really excited to travel with Steph to new places and experience road blocks and detours, and potentially attempt a fast forward,” Lauren said. “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years and the idea of getting to compete and complete these challenges is so exciting. I can’t wait to be placed into challenging situations and experience the complete unknown.”

For Steph, her and Lauren’s background as police officers provides them with “a broad, diverse skill set that is unique and applicable to the race”.

“We can communicate extremely well with other members of the public, our racemates and each other,” she added.

Morgan & Lilli

Blonde Buddies, QLD

Best friends for 10 years, Morgan and Lili have worked 10 jobs together, lived in over 20 share rooms and have seen over 100 cities together. Now, the pair are ready to push themselves to their limits in order to make it to the end of The Amazing Race Australia, something they practised when they were 14 and would pretend to be on the show, complete with their own challenges and obstacle courses.

“I would love to prove to everyone and myself that I’m more than able to push myself mentally and physically in a way I’ve never done before,” Morgan said. “I would love to accomplish making new friendships, memories and experiences.”

As for Lilli, “The main reason I want to be on The Amazing Race Australia is to travel and experience new cultures and places with my best friend, while literally doing the Race of a lifetime.

“Also, to come home as the first all-female team to win.”

Pako & Mori

Hubbies, NSW

Though they’ve been married for one year, Pako and More have been together for 10 years and though they’re extremely competitive, the fun, loud and bubbly couple are ready to laugh their way through the competition.

“I grew up in a small country town in the far north island of New Zealand called Kaitaia,” Pako said. “I joined the NZ Air Force when I was 17 and served for over three years. I took a year of leave and travelled to Australia and met Mori while I was here. We started dating but I only had six months of leave left and then I had to return back to the Air Force as I owed service time. I returned back to the Air Force and served another six months and was able to break my contract. I then left the Air Force and have been living in Australia for the past 10 years with my husband.”

While the pair hope to achieve greatness during the Race, Mori said his proudest achievement in life has been, “Making my parents proud of the man I have become. I owe them everything for what they have sacrificed for me.”

Paul & Rachel

Dad & Daughter Brokers, VIC

It seems that being a successful mortgage broker runs in the family, at least that’s the case for this father-daughter duo who loves talking work together along with watching AFL and The Amazing Race together. Fulfilling their dream of competing on the Race together, Paul said his proudest achievement in life is his family. “I love my two daughters so much and they make me and my wife very proud.”

Rachel added that she wanted to compete on The Amazing Race Australia because, “I have watched it with my dad since I was a young girl - we always said we’d do it one day together. It would be a dream come true!”

Sam & Alex

Flamboyant Friends, SA

Friends for a decade, Sam and Alex call each other and everyone else ‘angel’… because they can’t remember anyone’s name. The outgoing pair both identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community and are bringing their bright personalities and even brighter shorts as far as they can in The Amazing Race Australia.

“Having my best friend with me travelling is the ultimate,” Sam said. “Experiencing things together instead of telling him about it… but Alex loves to sleep talk and snore.”

While there won’t be a lot of time for bargain hunting while on the Race, Alex said his love of op shopping and nostalgia has earned him a collection of over 50 pairs of Converse shoes. “But none are going with me on The Race because I don’t want blisters,” he added.

Sam & Stu

The Mullets, WA

Lifelong friends (and hairstyle icons) Sam and Stu are both competitive, goal-oriented and driven to succeed. Born with Achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, Sam has competed at the World Dwarf Games in Canada and the US and is now ready to take on the challenge of The Amazing Race Australia. “I hope to win it with my best mate Stu,” Sam said, “but at the same time to enjoy the entire experience.

“Not often are you travelling the world while competing in a race under stressful situations. I hope once I have finished the Race am I am back home, I can look back and be proud of what I have achieved.”

Stu added that once the pair (hopefully) win the prize money they can finally live out a dream. “Sam and I have been joking and laughing about getting a boat for the last four years, but no one has bit the bullet yet. If we win the prize money, we won’t have an excuse and will get one.”

Stuart & Glennon

Baru Mates, NT

Both raised within communities of Tiwi Islands and Elcho Island, Stuart and Glennon met about five years ago and became instant besties. Winner of the 2021 NT Young Australian of the Year award, Stuart is a single dad of two daughters and wants to be on The Amazing Race, “To show my daughters there are possibilities and opportunities”.

Though he’s ready to take on the challenges of the Race, Stuart hopes his travels go a bit smoother than previous trips. “I got lost in Spain for a couple of hours, separated from my group,” he said adding, “the train stations all looked the same!”

Tammy & Vincent

Scientific Siblings, VIC/QLD

Describing themselves like “Fred and George from Harry Potter”, Tammy and Vincent are ready to have a good laugh while they tackle The Amazing Race Australia. Australian-born with Chinese heritage, the siblings are from “a nerdy science family of seven kids”.

Vincent admitted that one of the reasons he wanted to be on the Race was, “To embarrass, tease and joke with my sister on national TV, seriously. Also, this is a once-in-a-lifetime incredible adventure, woo hoo!”

Tammy hopes that their biggest advantage will be their ability to “Stay calm under pressure and even when things aren’t going according to plan, to persevere and never give up”.

Tiffany & Cynthia

Aunty & Niece, WA

For Tiffany, being on The Amazing Race Australia gives her and nice Cynthia the opportunity “To do something completely out of my comfort zone. To give it a go, make my family proud. Be a role model for my children, nieces and nephews and other young Indigenous people from my community.

"I grew up with my mother’s Aboriginal family in the Pilbara and Kimberley region,” Tiffany continued, “I had a very hard-working mother, who set the standard for my life today. Growing up with an amazing mum like mine and coming from a small town, has taught me many good life lessons.”

This competitive pair will do what it takes to win, but they’re also all about playing it fair and love to help out others where they can.

The Amazing Race Australia premieres Monday, August 29 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play on demand