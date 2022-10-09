The Amazing Race Australia

Episodes
Video Extras
The TeamsWIN
More
Back

Register Your Interest For The Amazing Race Australia Season 4

Register Your Interest For The Amazing Race Australia Season 4

Registrations for The Amazing Race Australia Season 4 are open.

If you want the opportunity to travel around the world on an adventure of a lifetime with your favourite person, register your interest in appearing on The Amazing Race Australia by entering your name and email at the link below and you will be notified when casting opens

Register your interest now

  • You need to be 18+

  • You need to be teams of two people

  • You must be fully vaccinated to travel

If you have any questions, check out the Frequently Asked Questions page or contact casting@eurekaproductions.com.au

Toni And Heath Win The Amazing Race Australia 2022
NEXT STORY

Toni And Heath Win The Amazing Race Australia 2022

Advertisement

Related Articles

Toni And Heath Win The Amazing Race Australia 2022

Toni And Heath Win The Amazing Race Australia 2022

The Memory Makers couple overcame so much to take out the biggest prize in Amazing Race Australia history.
‘A Whole Lot Of Loss Hitting Me At Once’: Angel And Frankie Narrowly Miss The Win On The Amazing Race Australia 2022

‘A Whole Lot Of Loss Hitting Me At Once’: Angel And Frankie Narrowly Miss The Win On The Amazing Race Australia 2022

During the grand finale of The Amazing Race Australia 2022, a tiny oversight could have cost Angel and Frankie the win.
‘We Knew Our Race Was Over’: Kelly And Georgia Come Third In The Amazing Race Australia 2022

‘We Knew Our Race Was Over’: Kelly And Georgia Come Third In The Amazing Race Australia 2022

The Newlywed Teachers fought back time and time again, but luck wasn’t on their side during the grand finale of The Amazing Race Australia.
The Amazing Race Australia 2022: Meet The Final 3 Teams

The Amazing Race Australia 2022: Meet The Final 3 Teams

Just three teams remain in the race for the biggest prize in The Amazing Race Australia, and it all comes down to one final leg.
‘I Let Down My Partner’: Favourites Pako And Mori’s Heartbreaking End To The Amazing Race

‘I Let Down My Partner’: Favourites Pako And Mori’s Heartbreaking End To The Amazing Race

Facing his phobia of heights, Mori struggled to push through a challenge, spelling the end of the Hubbies' time in the race.