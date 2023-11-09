'A Magical Way To End': Alli And Angie Simpson Reflect On Shock Amazing Race Finale

Throughout the race, Alli and her mum Angie had scored themselves several wins, and were regularly at the front of the pack so it was no surprise to see them in the finale standing alongside Darren McMullen and his nephew Tristan Dougan, and sisters Emma and Hayley Watkins. Although perhaps it was a bit of a surprise to them.

"We doubted ourselves massively at the beginning, on the starting line when all the teams showed up mum gave me a tap on the shoulder like oh my god, we're screwed," Alli told 10 Play as she and Angie laughed.

"We looked around thinking we're going to be gone today or tomorrow," Alli said.

"All these buff men and fit people, I was like oh my god," Angie added.

Alli admitted that they never expected to make it all the way to the end, "So we were really proud of ourselves and of each other. We really found our groove and it was really nice to see mum come out of her shell in a different way. It was just awesome."

As the final three teams battled all the way to the end, it was Darren and Tristan who made it to the final Pit Stop first -- meaning they could have snagged the win and the $100,000 prize money. But they made a bold, shock decision to wait for the other two teams, asking if they'd all split the prize and the win in a three-way tie.

"We all love each other, the three teams, obviously spending so much time racing and not racing," Alli said, "all of us became really, really close so it was a bit of a surreal moment that just the three of us were standing [at the finale] after everything we had been through together.

"Either way I think all of us were really happy whoever was going to win, or whatever the outcome was going to be. We were all happy for anyone to get anywhere because making it to the finale in itself was a win for us! Mum and I just had no idea we'd be able to do that," she said.

Arriving at the Pit Stop and seeing Darren, Tristan, Emma and Hayley waiting for them, Angie and Alli were obviously confused by what was happening.

"I just think it was such a magical way to end the show," Alli said. "We're doing it for charity, no one is out to get money for themselves, we're all just there to have the best experience. The fact that it ended that way is just incredible."

"It was a really beautiful moment," Angie agreed.

"What an amazing experience for all of us, and why not be able to split the money between all the charities," Alli continued, "because then all the charities benefit and what's better than that? I think it's just incredible."

On top of the joint win, the pair reflected on what a positive experience it had been overall, pushing themselves out of their comfort zones, with Angie battling multiple injuries throughout but never giving up.

"I think, as a middle-aged woman, you're at a time in your life like, what do I do now? Where will I go? You've raised three adult children, going into the next chapter of life and you kind of forget who you were as the woman before you had children," she explained.

"For me, it was a real ah-ha moment doing this show, I found myself again, who I was and that I can do anything. I think Alli got to see me as a human, and who I was as a person and not just 'mum'."

"She really inspired me and she really carried the team," Alli agreed. "I truly think if mum wasn't my partner we wouldn't have gotten as far as we did. We just ended up finding a really good groove together, and as the race went on we got better and better as a team.

"Mum just doesn't give up, she wouldn't even tell anyone how much pain she actually was in, that's why I got upset! I was like, I know she's in so much pain but she is an absolute weapon and she'll never give up," Alli said.

"I think it's just the old-school mentality," Angie continued. "We were there for Dementia Australia and doing this for charity and I'm like, are you kidding me that any kind of pain is going to make me stop doing something good for Dementia Australia?

"Pain is temporary and you'll feel like a bit of a wuss if you did that, wouldn't you," Angie said.

Watching the show back, the pair have been blown away by what they were able to achieve and the challenges they overcame.

"When you're racing you're really in the zone and you've got your blinders on," Angie said. "You forget you're on camera so it's quite emotional, watching it back and realising -- did I just do that? Did we actually just paddle 6km down the Borneo river?

"Just the enormity of what we did is humbling and surreal and I'm pretty proud of ourselves, to be honest."

As they mentioned, Alli and Angie were competing, and won, on behalf of Dementia Australia, a cause close to their hearts.

"My grandma has been struggling a lot with dementia and she has gone downhill pretty severely in the last few years," Alli said. "That's why I chose it. I see how it affects her, her husband, and everyone around... seeing that my grandad has to mourn his wife's life when she's right next to him, it's just an awful, awful thing.

"That's why I did it. We just want to do everything we can with research, study and everything that goes into it. We feel really proud to be able to pull through for them and the fact that we all got to share the prize and all these amazing charities get to benefit is just so special."

You can find out more about Dementia Australia here.

