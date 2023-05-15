Tenderness

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Tenderness
M | Movies

Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023

Russell Crowe stars as a strong, quiet detective determined to unravel the past to discover the truth about a violent young man released from prison.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2009

About the Movie

Two people cannot wait for Eric, who killed his parents, to get out of prison on his 18th birthday. While Detective Cristofuoro is sure he will kill again, young Lori wants Eric to take her on a trip.