Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Tenderness
Movies
Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023
Russell Crowe stars as a strong, quiet detective determined to unravel the past to discover the truth about a violent young man released from prison.
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2009
About the Movie
Two people cannot wait for Eric, who killed his parents, to get out of prison on his 18th birthday. While Detective Cristofuoro is sure he will kill again, young Lori wants Eric to take her on a trip.