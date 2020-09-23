Teen Mom Australia Is Returning For Season Two

MTV today announced that reality series Teen Mom Australia will be returning for a second season in 2020.

Following a successful premiere season, the Australian version of the ground-breaking Teen Mom franchise will return in a free-to-air first with a simulcast premiere of the series across MTV and new channel 10 Shake.

Fan favourites, Ammi (20), Sita (20) and Georgina (21) are all back for season two and a brand-new mum, Tanisha (19) will be welcomed into the motherhood.

Since the launch of the Teen Mom franchise in 2010 more than 7.4 million Australians have watched Teen Mom on MTV.

Helen McMurdo, Senior Director, Youth & Entertainment Brands said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring audiences a second season of Teen Mom Australia. The success of season one saw not only local but global audiences fall in love with the honest and endearing stories of these strong Australian women.

“With season two set to premiere simultaneously on 10 Shake, Foxtel and Fetch, we’re thrilled to see the show find even more fans thanks to the merged ViacomCBS business.”

Season one introduced Ammi, Sita and Georgie to MTV audiences as they managed a life filled with nappies, tears and tantrums combined with the everyday drama and complexities of simply being a teenager.

This season we meet single Melbourne mum, Tanisha Kandiah. She has a tumultuous relationship with her mother, herself a teen mum and is experiencing the complexities of co-parenting her daughter Bianca.

Dealing with relationship breakdowns, new jobs, financial challenges and the arrival of a new baby, all four mums are put to the test this season.

But it ain’t all tears and tantrums! With the support of partners, friends and family our teen moms can do anything.

The reality series is the latest addition to the growing list of local productions by MTV Australia. Another recent premiere includes The Veronicas: Blood Is For Life.

Teen Mom Australia is coming soon to 10 Shake and 10 play.