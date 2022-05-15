The Veronicas: Blood Is For Life will give audiences an all access pass to the raw and honest reality of Jess and Lisa Origliasso living life in the spotlight as one of Australia’s biggest music exports.

The season will follow the twin sisters as they leave their lives in LA to come back to Australia and build a new home, create new music and more importantly heal their relationship as sisters.

Additionally, the series introduces Jess’ partner Kai and Lisa’s husband Logan – capturing the very unique dynamic between them as they navigate their way through reconnecting.