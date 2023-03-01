Sign in to watch this video
Taste Of Australia - BBQ Special Ep. 1
Air Date: Sat 4 Mar 2023
After a morning surf, Hayden demonstrates the best ways to BBQ over coals, and showcases dishes featuring salmon fillet, chicken thigh, and beef rump steak.
Season 1
About the Show
Hayden Quinn is back from his latest Taste of Australia road-trip and takes some time out on the Northern Beaches of Sydney to cook up some of his favourite BBQ recipes. In this four-part special, Hayden shares twelve new recipes chosen to demonstrate a range of BBQ methods, and to showcase some of Australia’s great food producers.