Taste of Australia - BBQ Special

Taste Of Australia - BBQ Special Ep. 1
G

Air Date: Sat 4 Mar 2023

After a morning surf, Hayden demonstrates the best ways to BBQ over coals, and showcases dishes featuring salmon fillet, chicken thigh, and beef rump steak.

Season 1

About the Show

Hayden Quinn is back from his latest Taste of Australia road-trip and takes some time out on the Northern Beaches of Sydney to cook up some of his favourite BBQ recipes. In this four-part special, Hayden shares twelve new recipes chosen to demonstrate a range of BBQ methods, and to showcase some of Australia’s great food producers.