Survivor UK 2023: Meet The Contestants

Survivor UK Season 3 premieres 8.30am AEDT, Sunday October 29 exclusively on 10 Play.Hosted by Joel Dommett, this brand new series of the ultimate physical and psychological game promises viewers a compelling test of brains, brawn and betrayal as players compete to outwit, outplay and outlast their rivals to be crowned the Sole Survivor. 18 people, carefully selected from across the UK are marooned in a tropical location, divided into two tribes to compete against each other in a range of physical and mental challenges for reward or immunity.

One by one, players are voted out of their tribes at the iconic Tribal Council, until the two tribes eventually merge and the game becomes a head to head battle. Ultimately, only one person can triumph, winning the cash prize of £100,000 and the title of Sole Survivor.

Meet the contestants of the brand new season:

Ashleigh

Age: 34

From: London

Occupation: Brand Strategist

What made you want to be a contestant on Survivor?

I love every opportunity to live life to the fullest and to challenge and push myself. Whether it’s in work e.g. starting my own business, in fitness with my boxing or in life and taking on skydiving, I have always wanted to test my limits. I suffer from imposter syndrome and struggle to believe in myself, so this is why I push myself, to try and find my limits. What better test to understand what I’m really capable of than the ultimate challenge - Survivor!

What qualities did you think you could bring to the game?

In life I’m generally a very upbeat and positive person, I’m proactive and determined and I like to be there for people and to step-up when others maybe don’t feel like they can. I’m always happy to put myself forward and to do it with a positive attitude. I’m also willing to push myself to the end for my team and I try to be a strategic thinker, so I was keen to bring not just strength, strategy and determination but also a smile!

How competitive are you?

A little healthy competition never hurt anyone! I have always had a strong drive to succeed and a willingness to work hard to achieve my goals. I’m highly self-motivated, resilient, determined and am always looking for ways to improve and outperform others. I always have a clear sense of what I want to achieve and I’m willing to take the risks and face challenges to get there. I also have no issue with bouncing back from setbacks and failures, seeing these as new opportunities to learn and grow.

Christopher

Age: 36

From: Bridgend

Occupation: Singer/Songwriter

What qualities did you think you’d bring to the game?

In a social game I can work very well as a team and look out for people if we click and care for each other. I love the sense of adventure and I think I bring the sense of warmth, openness and fun. I want people to feel comfortable around me and know that they can talk to me about anything. Equally, I think I have a very mischievous side, a side that wants to have fun and do my very best!

How did you prepare yourself mentally and physically for taking part?

I am generally into my gym, fitness and being outdoors, but in my opinion there is not a lot you can do that prepares you for the Survivor experience as it’s totally unique and there are so many things to deal with. There’s the lack of food, building your own shelter, having no shower or bath, doing challenges, all whilst sleeping on hard bamboo next to people that you have no idea whether they are your friend or want to see you voted off. I didn’t really do anything drastic to prepare myself for the show apart from continue to do my normal routine but maybe doing a bit more cardio and swimming than I usually would.

How did you cope with living on a beach with no home comforts?

I struggled with the thought of sleeping on a beach with creepy crawlies and the unknown terrified me and I wasn’t sure I would be able to cope. But I surprised myself and managed to adapt and got used to having no phone, no spare clothes and no home comforts. I adapted very quickly and started to enjoy being around nature and sleeping under the stars. It was tough, and very uncomfortable, but it was also incredible.

Doug

Age: 32

From: Isle of Mull

Occupation: Flood Risk Consultant

What made you want to be a contestant on Survivor?

When I was younger I vividly remember watching the original UK Survivor back in 2002. As a family we loved the show, even going as far as re-enacting some of the original challenges. When I saw that it was returning to TV in the UK I wasted no time in putting my application in. Next thing I know – I’m on a desert island building a shelter from bamboo! I came on Survivor to make my family back home on Mull proud, and have the adventure of a lifetime.

Did you have a strategy of how you were going to play the game?

My strategy coming into the game comprised of 2 key elements; firstly establish myself as an indispensable member of the tribe during the early phase of the game by performing well at Challenges and working hard around the camp. Then secondly was to find myself a “Shield” player, or failing that, to create one. Someone ideally who would take a real leadership role within the tribe and more importantly, is regarded as a bigger target than myself. I’ll sit right behind them as long as I can!

How did you cope with the hunger?

Back in Scotland I’d usually eat between 3000-4000 calories a day, so hunger and a real lack of food was a huge concern coming onto Survivor! To prepare I went on a strict “see-food” diet where I’d try and eat as much food as possible (my final weight before entering the game was 107kg – the heaviest I’ve ever been.) Limited rations at camp was tough, especially after the gruelling challenges but we found some creative ways to keep it varied and bulk it out as much as we could.

Hannah

Age: 30

From: London

Occupation: Semi-Professional Footballer

Did you have a strategy of how you were going to play the game?

My strategy was all about using my communication skills, authenticity and social charm to build strong alliances. I wanted people to trust me and feel comfortable working with me. At the same time I didn't want to be underestimated physically so I aimed to showcase my strength when necessary.

How competitive are you?

I'm incredibly competitive and football has been a huge part of fuelling that fire. Competing at a semi-pro level has given me a taste for competition and the drive to succeed. I brought that same spirit to Survivor, ready to battle it out in every challenge.

How did you cope with the hunger?

Hunger was probably one of the most challenging aspects of the game. To manage it I often reminded myself of the people in the world who have it much worse. That perspective helped me keep my hunger in check but I won't lie, there were moments when I felt absolutely drained and weak due to the lack of sustenance.

Jess

Age: 38

From: London

Occupation: Fitting Model

What qualities did you think you’d bring to the game?

Fun, laughter and positivity!

How did you prepare yourself mentally and physically for taking part?

I increased my gym sessions and did more weightlifting to get physically stronger. Mentally, I just dug deep!

What kind of challenges were you most looking forward to?

Anything to do with jumping in the sea and swimming, so much fun!

Laurence

Age: 29

From: London, born in Vienna, and raised in Costa Rica

Occupation: Entrepreneur, currently doing an MPhil in Artificial Intelligence Ethics at Cambridge

What made you want to be a contestant on Survivor?

Coming across Survivor and getting chosen to be one of the contestants was an enormous coincidence as I run a health-tech start-up selling anti-hangover capsules with the same name as the show! The show hit the spot as I felt I’d become too comfortable in life and I’ve come to depend on all sorts of unnecessary creature comforts. It was time to shake things up a bit and prove to myself that I could live on bare necessities, in order to appreciate the luxuries of life. I wanted to see whether my character would remain the same when put to the test, or whether I would crack under pressure like most other fellow soft millennials.

I also celebrate absurdity - and instead of doing the rational thing and working in some dull accountancy firm towards buying an overpriced house and a boring retirement, I would much rather do something absurd like this. I crave new experiences. As George Mallory said, on why he wanted to climb Everest: “Because it is there.” And finally, I thought I could at least make a big enough fool of myself on national television to amuse myself for the next few years.

What qualities did you think you’d bring to the game?

I’m no Arnold Schwarzenegger in terms of biceps, or Machiavelli in cunning - nor did I know much about the show itself before starting. So, all I could rely upon is being the source of good morale through buffoonery, and the ability to adapt to everything and everywhere as a product of globalism and having worked in 11 countries. Crucially, the hidden ace up my sleeve was having the home field advantage, having grown up just around the corner in Costa Rica – consequently speaking fluent Spanish, and knowing the geography, flora, and fauna like the back of my hand. What was for some a foreign and hostile environment was for me my childhood although admittedly with less air conditioning and food!

How did you cope with living on a beach with no home comforts?

Living on a beach with none of the comforts of home combined many things I hate – excess heat bordering on 40 degrees at 90% humidity (I’m a particularly 'sweaty Betty’), no booze, no lip balm (you’d be surprised), clouds of mosquitoes, and severe sleep deprivation. However, experiencing these was part of my motivation for joining Survivor in the first place – testing myself.

Lee

Age: 28

From: Belfast (originally Limerick)

Occupation: Professional Boxer

How did you prepare yourself mentally and physically for taking part?

Physically, I like to keep myself in good shape and I train often so I maintained that before the show. Because of boxing, I feel that mentally I have the strength you need to have in the challenges, to persevere and push yourself to your limits.

Did you have a strategy of how you were going to play the game?

My plan was to just to be myself and perform well in challenges, I felt like that’s where my strengths would lie. In terms of a proper strategy, I came in blind as I haven’t seen the show before – I’m an idiot!

What kind of challenges were you most looking forward to?

I thought I would excel in physical head-to-head challenges, where it’s a similar discipline to boxing, it’s just you and one other.

Leilani

Age: 45

From: Hertford

Occupation: Barista and cleaner at a yoga studio

Did you have a strategy of how you were going to play the game?

I haven’t watched Survivor so I didn’t realise there was a psychological aspect to the game. I thought it was just about living right on the beach and competing in physical challenges, so I had no game plan whatsoever!

What kind of challenges were you most looking forward to?

I thought I would be fine at the challenges but oh my god, they are on an insane level of difficulty.

How did you cope with living on a beach with no home comforts?

I didn’t mind at all living with no comfort, it’s a beautifully simple existence which I have always wanted to experience and I’m very grateful for being given this opportunity. I will say though that your bum constantly hurts from sitting on trees, rocks and rolls of bamboo though!

Matthew

Age: 21

From: Cumbria

Occupation: Hospitality

What made you want to be a contestant on Survivor?

I wanted to be a contestant on Survivor because I knew this was the ultimate challenge! An amazing chance to really get stuck in and see what I’m made of. I turned 21 a few months ago and I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my summer, I’m so thankful for the opportunity. I really wanted to push myself to the limits and I genuinely mean that – this is a dream. I was looking forward to playing the game of Survivor because there’s so much to think about, it tests you physically and mentally and I was ready for both challenges!

How competitive are you?

Honestly, I put 100% into everything I do, I just want to make my friends and family proud. I’ve played lots of team sports in the past, so when working as a tribe I feel very comfortable. I wanted to do well for myself but also for the tribe in challenges. But I do play chess against my Grandad quite often and we both like to win!

How did you cope with the hunger?

I was craving every food you could imagine! Even foods I don’t like. My hunger cravings were going from one extreme to another… one minute I was craving loads of ice cream next minute I fancied fish and chips! There was just no taste or flavour in my mouth. We were trying every possible way to get flavours in our food!

Nathan

Age: 35

From: Manchester (originally London)

Occupation: Fitness Instructor & Operations Manager

What qualities did you think you’d bring to the game?

I feel I brought my mental attributes of determination, resilience, positivity, optimism and humility and physical attributes of strength and power. Used effectively these were perhaps inspiring for the rest of the camp to observe.

How did you prepare yourself mentally and physically for taking part?

Mentally, it was a case of daily positive affirmations, reminding myself that if I’m able to get through the things I have got through so far in life, that I will be able to get through anything the game would be able to throw at me.

On the physical side, prior to confirmation of my involvement in the show, I already had a fairly intensive training programme, however, I introduced more cardio and calisthenic exercises into my training and undertook swimming lessons.

What kind of challenges were you most looking forward to?

I was most looking forward to the challenges that allowed me to best leverage my strengths: physical strength and endurance, determination, resilience, and problem-solving skills. I think there were a couple of challenges that allowed me to showcase what I can do.

Pegleg

Age: 54

From: St Agnes

Occupation: Surf School Owner

What qualities did you think you’d bring to the game?

Life experience as a 54yr old; a Gen X attitude for just getting on with it and not whining and moaning about the hardship of it all.

What kind of challenges were you most looking forward to?

All ocean-based ones, the ocean is my home and I knew no one in the cast could beat me. Also the obstacle course as I'm built for it; fast, light, good upper body strength and anything that involved climbing.

How did you cope with the hunger?

Just sucked it up buttercup! It was part of the expectation of living on rice and beans. No amount of moaning was going to change it so what's the point of focusing on it.

Rachel

Age: 40

From: Whitstable

Occupation: Insurance Claims Handler

What made you want to be a contestant on Survivor?

I have always been an adventurous, strong, outdoorsy, sporty person who loves a challenge and my mum knew I had wanted to take part in a show like this for years so when she saw an advert for contestants online she tagged me in it. My motivation was that I wanted my children to know that not having a dad around does not mean that one parent isn’t enough and to show them that anything can be achieved if you put your mind to it.

How did you prepare yourself mentally and physically for taking part?

I am already very sporty, I play and coach football and take part in park runs on a weekly basis. My life experiences have already given me a lot of mental strength and coping mechanisms.

What did you learn from being on the show?

That I am capable of anything and my gut instinct is always right. Also, I need to stop putting everyone else’s needs before my own! I have met some amazing people and cannot wait to try new adventures with them.

Rach

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Occupation: Personal Trainer

What made you want to be a contestant on Survivor?

I had actually never heard of Survivor until the start of this year when I watched the Australian series and immediately knew that this would be something that I would enjoy. My boyfriend and I binge-watched every single series and I fell in love with the show. I love challenges and adrenaline rushes so taking part in Survivor was a perfect match for me.

What qualities did you think you’d bring to the game?

I knew going in that my physical strength would be my strongest attribute. I have a really strong mindset and that is something you need in Survivor. I think people think that it is all about physical strength, but it’s really not. If you don’t have a strong mindset you will struggle, it is one of the most gruelling game shows on earth.

How did you prepare yourself mentally and physically for taking part?

I had just actually come out the back of preparation for a photoshoot, so my body was fatigued from dieting for 15 weeks. I was told that I needed to gain more body fat, so my coach Claire adjusted my plan to help me prepare. I train 5 days a week so I knew I would be physically capable. I wouldn’t say there was much that I did to prepare mentally because you don’t actually know what it’s going to physically be like until you’re there. One thing I did actually practice was throwing and catching. My mum ordered bean bags to my house and I would spend some evenings with my friend Lewis, throwing and catching them.

Ren

Age: 28

From: London

Occupation: Network Data Scientist

How did you prepare yourself mentally and physically for taking part?

I had a serious programme! I have spreadsheets about which elements are most often featured in Survivor challenges in the US and Australia and tried to train for those. I 3D printed the more popular puzzles to practice, worked on knot untying techniques, and even tried to improve my swimming (this went less well...).

Did you have a strategy of how you were going to play the game?

My goal was to lie low until the merge, and then show off my game in the later stages. I wanted to keep enough players that were more threatening than me around as shields in the early game. The most important thing to me was working out what other players wanted to see in a winner, and tailoring my game to fit that so I could get the votes at the end.

What kind of challenges were you most looking forward to?

I was really excited for the Survivor classic – an epic obstacle course where you have to use each other to get through different elements, ending in a solid equalizer puzzle (which I’d reluctantly volunteered to do, and then dominate, duh).

Richard

Age: 36

From: Dalkeith, Scotland

Occupation: Pensions Manager / RAF Reservist

How did you prepare yourself mentally and physically for taking part?

I am generally a resilient person so life set me up mentally. I continued to walk the Scottish Munro's, run, gym and swim.

How competitive are you?

Very competitive. I always play to win.

How did you cope with living on a beach with no home comforts?

I wasn’t worried about this element of the show as I have had experience with this before.

Sabrina

Age: 45

From: Stroud

Occupation: Ultramarathon Runner, Charity Founder, Author, Mum of 4 and Grandmother of 3.

What made you want to be a contestant on Survivor?

It hit me at the right time! If you were told on a cold UK winters night about a show that was highly likely to be filmed on a tropical island, involved physical and mental challenges, and meant you couldn’t be contacted for the whole time you were there - wouldn’t you be interested?!

How did you cope with the hunger?

I’m an ultra-runner and once upon a time I ran an 89K race (as part of a 250K stage race) in the Sahara desert on little more than a bag of mini-cheddars because I couldn’t heat my food. Suffice to say, I didn’t have an issue with hunger.

What did you learn from being on the show?

To never EVER change myself or dull my shine to make others feel comfortable being around me or in order for me to fit in. I am the woman I have survived to be and thrive being. And to ALWAYS to trust my gut instinct... If someone, or something, feels off, it probably is.

Shai

Age: 33

From: London

Occupation: Finance Risk Manager

What made you want to be a contestant on Survivor?

Being a super fan! I remember watching the show as an 11 year old in Sri Lanka where I grew up till the age of 17 and have watched most previous seasons across the 23 year period. When the opportunity arose, I jumped at it! Who wouldn’t want to be stranded on a random island with nothing but basic rations against a bunch of random strangers, competing in the best game ever!

How competitive are you?

I am a very competitive individual and always want to win within the rules of the game, although being very competitive can have its downside as it puts a target on yourself!

How did you cope with living on a beach with no home comforts?

It was tough but I felt like I became accustomed to it and enjoyed it thoroughly, although maintaining my hair in the process wasn’t ideal!

Tinuke

Age: 30

From: London

Occupation: Professional Roller Skater & Adventurer

What qualities did you think you’d bring to the game?

I’m a disco dynamite London babe, always up for a good laugh and can brighten up a group with vibes, singing, twerking, a cartwheel and laughter! I can also bring a calmer side and enjoy talking about spirituality and grounding anyone in a stressful moment. I am a good mediator of people in arguments and recognise that keeping a positive mindset will get you a long way, nothing is impossible when you believe in yourself! You don’t always have to be the strongest person in the group, you just need to be able to know how to use your body.

How did you prepare yourself mentally and physically for taking part?

To prepare I have watched every season of Survivor and I read FBI interrogation persuasion techniques and body language books to give me the upper-hand. I also lived in the woods for four days learning all the basic bushcraft and survival skills which was WILD. From my real life I already had a lot of general resilience and life skills to get me through the show.

Did you have a strategy of how you were going to play the game?

Find my ride or die and take them to the end with me. I have also noticed that people react well when I share my life experiences and spiritual wisdom with them. I also know that people like it when I feed into their egos! So I hoped that a little sweet talking would get me a long way.