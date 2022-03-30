Socceroos Fixtures

| Date
|Time (AEST)
| Event
|Comp
| Location
|Watch
|29 Aug
|1600-1630
|Socceroos: Road to Qatar
|Preview Show
|-
|Watch Now
|3 Sep
|0330-0630, kick off 0400
|Socceroos vs. China PR
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|Doha, Qatar
|Mini Match and Full Match
|7 Sep
|2130-2430, kick off 2200
|Vietnam vs. Socceroos
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
| My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi
|Mini Match and Full Match
|3 Oct
|1600- 1630
|Socceroos: Road to Qatar
|Preview Show
|-
|BOLD and 10 play
|8 Oct
|0500-0800, kick off 0530
|WCQ - Socceroos vs. Oman
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar
|Mini Match and Full Match
| 12 Oct
|2030-2300, kick off 2114
|WCQ - Japan vs. Socceroos
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|Saitama Stadium, Japan
|Mini Match and Full Match
|11 Nov
|1930-2230, kick off 2010
|Socceroos vs. Saudi Arabia
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|CommBank Stadium, Sydney
|Mini Match and Full Match
|17 Nov
|0130-0430, kick off 0200
|China PR vs. Socceroos
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|Sharjah Stadium, UAE
|Mini Match and Full Match
|27 Jan
|1930-2230, kick-off 2010
|Socceroos vs. Vietnam
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|AAMI Park
|Mini Match and Full Match
|2 Feb
|0230-0530, kick-off 0300
|Oman vs. Socceroos
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|Sultan Qaboos Stadium, Muscat
|Highlights Mini Match and Full Match
|24 Mar
|1930-2230, kick off 2010
|Socceroos vs. Japan
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|Stadium Australia, Sydney
|Highlights Mini Match and Full Match
|30 Mar
|0430-0730, kick off 0500
|Saudi Arabia vs. Socceroos
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah
|Highlights Mini Match and Full Match
|2 Jun
|0330-0630, kick off 0400
|Socceroos vs. Jordan
|Friendly
|Doha, Qatar
|Highlights Mini Match and Full Match
|8 Jun
|0330-0630, kick off 0400
|UAE vs. Socceroos
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha
|Highlights Mini Match and Full Match
|14 Jun
|0330-0630, kick off 0400
|Socceroos vs. Peru
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha
|Highlights Mini Match and Full Match
|22 Sep
|1930-2230, kick off 2000
|Socceroos vs. New Zealand
|Friendly
|Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
|Watch live and free on 10 and 10 play