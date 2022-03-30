Socceroos

LatestExtras2021/22 FixturesFootball Home
More
Back

Socceroos Fixtures

Socceroos Fixtures

Fans can watch Socceroos matches LIVE and free on 10 play.

 Date Time (AEST)  Event Comp  Location Watch
29 Aug 1600-1630 Socceroos: Road to Qatar Preview Show - Watch Now
3 Sep 0330-0630, kick off 0400 Socceroos vs. China PR FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Doha, Qatar Mini Match and Full Match
7 Sep 2130-2430, kick off 2200 Vietnam vs. Socceroos FIFA World Cup Qualifiers  My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi Mini Match and Full Match
3 Oct 1600- 1630 Socceroos: Road to Qatar Preview Show - BOLD and 10 play
8 Oct 0500-0800, kick off 0530 WCQ - Socceroos vs. Oman FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar Mini Match  and Full Match
 12 Oct 2030-2300, kick off 2114 WCQ - Japan vs. Socceroos FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Saitama Stadium, Japan Mini Match and Full Match
11 Nov 1930-2230, kick off 2010 Socceroos vs. Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CommBank Stadium, Sydney Mini Match and Full Match
17 Nov 0130-0430, kick off 0200 China PR vs. Socceroos FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Sharjah Stadium, UAE Mini Match and Full Match
27 Jan 1930-2230, kick-off 2010 Socceroos vs. Vietnam FIFA World Cup Qualifiers AAMI Park Mini Match and Full Match
2 Feb 0230-0530, kick-off 0300 Oman vs. Socceroos FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Sultan Qaboos Stadium, Muscat Highlights  Mini Match  and Full Match
24 Mar 1930-2230, kick off 2010 Socceroos vs. Japan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Stadium Australia, Sydney Highlights Mini Match and Full Match
30 Mar 0430-0730, kick off 0500 Saudi Arabia vs. Socceroos FIFA World Cup Qualifiers King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah Highlights Mini Match and Full Match
2 Jun 0330-0630, kick off 0400 Socceroos vs. Jordan Friendly Doha, Qatar Highlights Mini Match and Full Match
8 Jun 0330-0630, kick off 0400 UAE vs. Socceroos FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha Highlights Mini Match and Full Match
14 Jun 0330-0630, kick off 0400 Socceroos vs. Peru FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha Highlights Mini Match and Full Match
22 Sep 1930-2230, kick off 2000 Socceroos vs. New Zealand Friendly Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Watch live and free on 10 and 10 play
Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru
NEXT STORY

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

Advertisement

Related Articles

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Peru

Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the Socceroos’ clash against Peru
Simon Hill wraps up a memorable day for Australian Football

Simon Hill wraps up a memorable day for Australian Football

10 Football's Simon Hill places the Socceroos' latest milestone achievement into context as he takes a deep dive into the state of Australian football
Simon Hill discusses Peru with South American football expert Tim Vickery

Simon Hill discusses Peru with South American football expert Tim Vickery

Network 10's Simon Hill discussed all things Peru with BBC's South American Football Correspondent Tim Vickery. Watch the do-or-die encounter from 0330 AEST on Tuesday, 14 June live and free on 10 and 10 play.
The Final Hurdle: Socceroos vs Peru

The Final Hurdle: Socceroos vs Peru

The Socceroos’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign will come down to the wire as they prepare to face Peru in a do or die clash on Tuesday, June 14 AEST live and free on 10 and 10 play.
Socceroos' squad for June's crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs confirmed

Socceroos' squad for June's crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs confirmed

Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold has today confirmed Australia’s squad for the nation’s forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ play-off campaign in Doha. Watch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play