Socceroos: Australia In The FIFA World Cup

Until 2010, Australia had only ever qualified for two World Cups, both of which were held on German soil, in 1974 and 2006. While those two tournaments represent the high water mark of the achievements of the national side, the multiple attempts to qualify for the biggest single sport event in the world have characterised the Socceroos' history.

While Australia's first international was played against New Zealand in 1922, its first attempt at qualification for the World Cup wasn't until 1965, and it took until 1974 before it made it. Famously, it would be another 32 years before the Socceroos would join the world's elite again.

- Football Australia