Shark Tank Series 2

Shark Tank Series 2

The arena of deals and spiels will return for a second season in 2016

Following the success of the first, the second iteration will feature even more wacky and wonderful pitches and inventions. 

Thirty deals were made in the first season, with almost $7 million changing hands. Deals ranged from the millions to an adventurous $2 (made by Andrew Banks for 50% of the Hamdog).

Memorable pitches included a portable washing machine, pegs with hooks, a briefcase-cum-skateboard and a live horror show. Here’s a list of our favourite pitches.

Watch the Shark Tank Season 1 finale here

Smart Way Business Owners Can Successfully Connect With Customers Via SMS

    SMS isn’t just a way to stay in touch with family anymore…
    Let's break it all down.
    The Sharks love nothing more than fighting it out over lucrative deals to add to their portfolios. Before the season’s final “I’m out’s” are muttered, let’s take a look back at some of their sharpest chompers.
    Which Shark do the numbers say is the hungriest for a deal, and who's gotten the most entrepreneurs to bite?
    Network Ten have partnered with marketing, innovation and entrepreneurship agency MIE Lab to release the Shark Tank Entrepreneur App.