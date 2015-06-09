Shark Tank Series 2

Following the success of the first, the second iteration will feature even more wacky and wonderful pitches and inventions.

Thirty deals were made in the first season, with almost $7 million changing hands. Deals ranged from the millions to an adventurous $2 (made by Andrew Banks for 50% of the Hamdog).

Memorable pitches included a portable washing machine, pegs with hooks, a briefcase-cum-skateboard and a live horror show. Here’s a list of our favourite pitches.

