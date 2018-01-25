Military Drama SEAL Team Calls Everyone To Duty





The Buffy, Angel and Bones star brings his likeable charm to Jason Hayes, the leader of an elite Navy SEAL Team, the Bravo Team. He’s a warrior of the highest enlistment, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t struggle with all the things that being a soldier entails.







SEAL Team is in many ways more about the team, than the actual missions. They’re close knit, supporting each other in everything from their marriage problems to raids on terrorist cells, the boundary between work family and home family having melted away to encompass every aspect of their lives. They fight, banter, hug it out, and go to each other’s houses for barbecues.







But that doesn’t mean the missions aren’t totally off the hook. Remember, these guys are an elite team within and already elite team. They’re more elite than the guys who took out Osama Bin Ladin. They do things that scare the CIA, and if we learnt anything from Homeland, not much can scare the CIA.







Speaking of the CIA, Mad Men fans will recognise the Bravo Team’s CIA liaison officer from her days spent married to Don Draper. In SEAL Team she’s Mandy Ellis, an impassioned agent driven by her need to stop bad guys and put the world to rights.







“Highly stressful” doesn’t even cut it when thinking about what the troops have to do. It’s to be expected and wholly understandable if the pressure, the danger, the loss of lives (civilians and comrades) eventually gets to a solider. SEAL Team doesn’t shy away from exploring this.







And it’s not just the troops who suffer, it’s also their loved ones. The partners, parents and children who remain at home, living so much of their lives without the person they love, who also feel the strain of service to country.







You can’t have a military drama without touching on politics, but don’t expect to be fed one opinion. The Bravo Team and the people they come into contact with, whether at home, on the base, or out in the field, have varying opinions and belief systems which all add to an already entertaining and interesting watch.

Watch SEAL Team 9.00 Sundays on TEN, and catch up on tenplay