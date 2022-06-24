Sustainability stories about innovating, adapting and changing the way we live and work. Presenters Laura Wells and Jo Taranto travel across Australia to hear first hand from people making real change. The need to be more sustainable is now an accepted part of life. From recycling waste at home, to large scale renewable energy, there is innovation and change all around us. Planet Shapers reveals the people and organisations leading the way. Sharing knowledge and inspiring others to live and work more sustainably.