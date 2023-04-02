Sign in to watch this video
Peter Helliar: Loopy
Comedy
Air Date: Mon 7 Nov 2022
A stranger on a train said to Pete recently that, "Everything you believe is true and the rest is bullshit... and vice versa." Yep, the world is loopy. We should talk about it.
About the Movie
Peter Helliar has performed stand-up for more than twenty years and makes the difficult business of being funny look dead easy.
A stranger on a train once said to Pete that “everything you believe is true and the rest is bull... and vice versa.”
Yep, the world is loopy. We should talk about it.