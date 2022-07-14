Pat Callinan's 4X4 Adventures is Australia's most respected 4X4 show, now in its 13th year. Learn where to go, and how to get there in your own 4WD, with tips and tricks from Australia's most experienced four-wheel drivers. This season Pat drives the Border Track in South Australia, the Snowy Mountains, Barrington Tops, NSW Goldfields and plays in the golden sands of the Fraser Coast. Watch Pat, Wes and Bill drive incredible tracks, cook great bush tucker and get out of some serious bogs as they explore Australia's hidden off-road gems.