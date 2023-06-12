Sign in to watch this video
Paris Hilton's My New BFF - S2 Ep. 1
Reality
Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023
Paris Hilton hand picks her final contestants and sends them on a whirlwind trip to Las Vegas. She then goes undercover to separate the meek from the chic with a series of challenging dares.
Season 2
About the Show
A reality television show n which Paris Hilton searches for her new BFF (best friend forever). 16 women and 2 men will compete in challenges in order to become Paris Hilton's new BFF.