One Born Every Minute

A baby is born somewhere in Britain every minute of every day. This programme documents a fraction of those births, celebrating what it really feels like to become a parent.

A maternity hospital is equipped with 40 cameras to film everywhere from the reception desk to the neo-natal ward and birthing pool, capturing every candid moment that occurs when a new life is brought into the world.

The series documents the event from the perspectives of both the parents-to-be and the hospital staff.