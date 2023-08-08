Mystery Diagnosis

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Mystery Diagnosis - S10 Ep. 1
PG | Documentary

Air Date: Tue 1 Aug 2023

32 yr old Tanya Angus has never stopped growing and it took years before a physician recognized her condition. Kody Burns, doctors thought they understood exactly what he had, until he nearly died.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 10

About the Show

People suffering from illnesses un or misdiagnosed, discuss their journey to finding a diagnosis.