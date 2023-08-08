Sign in to watch this video
Mystery Diagnosis - S10 Ep. 1
Documentary
Air Date: Tue 1 Aug 2023
32 yr old Tanya Angus has never stopped growing and it took years before a physician recognized her condition. Kody Burns, doctors thought they understood exactly what he had, until he nearly died.
Season 10
About the Show
People suffering from illnesses un or misdiagnosed, discuss their journey to finding a diagnosis.