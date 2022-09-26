What Is MotoGP: Everything You Need To Know About This Action-Packed Sport

Grand Prix motorcycle racing returns to Phillip Island this October for the first time since 2019 so it’s the perfect time to jump on the bandwagon. Here’s a what’s what on your new favourite sport.

What is MotoGP?

MotoGP is the world’s leading motorcycle racing championship, consisting of 20 Grand Prix in which racers and bike manufacturers accumulate points. At the conclusion of a season, all the points are added and the rider with the most is crowned MotoGP World Champion.

There are also lower tiers of motorcycle racing which are Moto2 and Moto3. All are entertaining competitions with talented riders, the main difference is the bikes hold less power than in MotoGP.

The Motorcycles:

The craftsmanship of each motorcycle is a big aspect of what makes MotoGP so special.

Manufacturers Ducati, Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki, KTM and Aprilia find the best drivers from all around the world to ride their carefully crafted motorcycles.

Each motorcycle costs between $2,000,000 and $4,000,000 and is custom made by manufacturers for the rider. The engine, build and technology are altered in each bike for the rider’s specific needs and is exclusive to them.

Qualification:

Qualification is all about determining a rider’s grid position in each Grand Prix. There’s only one pole position and it’s all down the grid from there.

Prior to each Grand Prix, all riders are given the chance to complete four Free Practice Sessions (FP1, FP2, FP3 and FP4). These give riders the opportunity to test their bikes and familiarise themselves with the track.

The lap times from the practice sessions determine which riders go into which qualifying rounds – Q2 (fastest) and Q1 (not as fast). The fastest 10 go straight to Q2, the rest of them get a second chance in Q1. Only the two fastest Q1 riders will make it to Q2. The remaining Q1 riders now have their starting positions for the Grand Prix – down the back of the race.

Q2 determines those primo Grand Prix starting positions and the Q2 racer with the best time is the one who starts in pole position.

The Race:

The race runs for around 40-45 minutes with 20 laps. This covers around 100-130km in total, depending on the circuit. The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit (Australian Motorcycle GP course) runs for 5.33km per lap.

Pit stops are very rare during MotoGP races. This is an extremely fast-paced sport. Nobody’s got time for that.

MotoGP is unique to any other sport as each tiny detail in the rider and/or the bike can cost you places and points in the race. Riders must be in prime physical and mental condition for each Grand Prix race and the bikes must be in a state of perfection to be successful.

Watch the Australian Motorcycle GP live and free on 10 and 10 play on October 17.