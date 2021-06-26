A complete list of all of the 500cc/MotoGP World Champions since the premier championship was established in 1949.

Season Country Rider Constructor 1949 United Kingdom Leslie Graham AJS 1950 Italy Umberto Masetti Gilera 1951 United Kingdom Geoff Duke Norton 1952 Italy Umberto Masetti Gilera 1953 United Kingdom Geoff Duke Gilera 1954 United Kingdom Geoff Duke Gilera 1955 United Kingdom Geoff Duke Gilera 1956 United Kingdom John Surtees MV Agusta 1957 Italy Libero Liberati Gilera 1958 United Kingdom John Surtees MV Agusta 1959 United Kingdom John Surtees MV Agusta 1960 United Kingdom John Surtees MV Agusta 1961 Rhodesia and Nyasaland Gary Hocking MV Agusta 1962 United Kingdom Mike Hailwood MV Agusta 1963 United Kingdom Mike Hailwood MV Agusta 1964 United Kingdom Mike Hailwood MV Agusta 1965 United Kingdom Mike Hailwood MV Agusta 1966 Italy Giacomo Agostini MV Agusta 1967 Italy Giacomo Agostini MV Agusta 1968 Italy Giacomo Agostini MV Agusta 1969 Italy Giacomo Agostini MV Agusta 1970 Italy Giacomo Agostini MV Agusta 1971 Italy Giacomo Agostini MV Agusta 1972 Italy Giacomo Agostini MV Agusta 1973 United Kingdom Phil Read MV Agusta 1974 United Kingdom Phil Read MV Agusta 1975 Italy Giacomo Agostini Yamaha 1976 United Kingdom Barry Sheene Suzuki 1977 United Kingdom Barry Sheene Suzuki 1978 United States Kenny Roberts Yamaha 1979 United States Kenny Roberts Yamaha 1980 United States Kenny Roberts Yamaha 1981 Italy Marco Lucchinelli Suzuki 1982 Italy Franco Uncini Suzuki 1983 United States Freddie Spencer Honda 1984 United States Eddie Lawson Yamaha 1985 United States Freddie Spencer Honda 1986 United States Eddie Lawson Yamaha 1987 Australia Wayne Gardner Honda 1988 United States Eddie Lawson Yamaha 1989 United States Eddie Lawson Honda 1990 United States Wayne Rainey Yamaha 1991 United States Wayne Rainey Yamaha 1992 United States Wayne Rainey Yamaha 1993 United States Kevin Schwantz Suzuki 1994 Australia Mick Doohan Honda 1995 Australia Mick Doohan Honda 1996 Australia Mick Doohan Honda 1997 Australia Mick Doohan Honda 1998 Australia Mick Doohan Honda 1999 Spain Alex Criville Honda 2000 United States Kenny Roberts Jr Suzuki 2001 Italy Valentino Rossi Honda 2002 Italy Valentino Rossi Honda 2003 Italy Valentino Rossi Honda 2004 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2005 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2006 United States Nicky Hayden Honda 2007 Australia Casey Stoner Ducati 2008 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2009 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2010 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Yamaha 2011 Australia Casey Stoner Honda 2012 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Yamaha 2013 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 2014 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 2015 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Yamaha 2016 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 2017 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 2018 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 2019 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 2020 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki