A complete list of all of the 500cc/MotoGP World Champions since the premier championship was established in 1949.
|Season
|Country
|Rider
|Constructor
|1949
|United Kingdom
|Leslie Graham
|AJS
|1950
|Italy
|Umberto Masetti
|Gilera
|1951
|United Kingdom
|Geoff Duke
|Norton
|1952
|Italy
|Umberto Masetti
|Gilera
|1953
|United Kingdom
|Geoff Duke
|Gilera
|1954
|United Kingdom
|Geoff Duke
|Gilera
|1955
|United Kingdom
|Geoff Duke
|Gilera
|1956
|United Kingdom
|John Surtees
|MV Agusta
|1957
|Italy
|Libero Liberati
|Gilera
|1958
|United Kingdom
|John Surtees
|MV Agusta
|1959
|United Kingdom
|John Surtees
|MV Agusta
|1960
|United Kingdom
|John Surtees
|MV Agusta
|1961
|Rhodesia and Nyasaland
|Gary Hocking
|MV Agusta
|1962
|United Kingdom
|Mike Hailwood
|MV Agusta
|1963
|United Kingdom
|Mike Hailwood
|MV Agusta
|1964
|United Kingdom
|Mike Hailwood
|MV Agusta
|1965
|United Kingdom
|Mike Hailwood
|MV Agusta
|1966
|Italy
|Giacomo Agostini
|MV Agusta
|1967
|Italy
|Giacomo Agostini
|MV Agusta
|1968
|Italy
|Giacomo Agostini
|MV Agusta
|1969
|Italy
|Giacomo Agostini
|MV Agusta
|1970
|Italy
|Giacomo Agostini
|MV Agusta
|1971
|Italy
|Giacomo Agostini
|MV Agusta
|1972
|Italy
|Giacomo Agostini
|MV Agusta
|1973
|United Kingdom
|Phil Read
|MV Agusta
|1974
|United Kingdom
|Phil Read
|MV Agusta
|1975
|Italy
|Giacomo Agostini
|Yamaha
|1976
|United Kingdom
|Barry Sheene
|Suzuki
|1977
|United Kingdom
|Barry Sheene
|Suzuki
|1978
|United States
|Kenny Roberts
|Yamaha
|1979
|United States
|Kenny Roberts
|Yamaha
|1980
|United States
|Kenny Roberts
|Yamaha
|1981
|Italy
|Marco Lucchinelli
|Suzuki
|1982
|Italy
|Franco Uncini
|Suzuki
|1983
|United States
|Freddie Spencer
|Honda
|1984
|United States
|Eddie Lawson
|Yamaha
|1985
|United States
|Freddie Spencer
|Honda
|1986
|United States
|Eddie Lawson
|Yamaha
|1987
|Australia
|Wayne Gardner
|Honda
|1988
|United States
|Eddie Lawson
|Yamaha
|1989
|United States
|Eddie Lawson
|Honda
|1990
|United States
|Wayne Rainey
|Yamaha
|1991
|United States
|Wayne Rainey
|Yamaha
|1992
|United States
|Wayne Rainey
|Yamaha
|1993
|United States
|Kevin Schwantz
|Suzuki
|1994
|Australia
|Mick Doohan
|Honda
|1995
|Australia
|Mick Doohan
|Honda
|1996
|Australia
|Mick Doohan
|Honda
|1997
|Australia
|Mick Doohan
|Honda
|1998
|Australia
|Mick Doohan
|Honda
|1999
|Spain
|Alex Criville
|Honda
|2000
|United States
|Kenny Roberts Jr
|Suzuki
|2001
|Italy
|Valentino Rossi
|Honda
|2002
|Italy
|Valentino Rossi
|Honda
|2003
|Italy
|Valentino Rossi
|Honda
|2004
|Italy
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|2005
|Italy
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|2006
|United States
|Nicky Hayden
|Honda
|2007
|Australia
|Casey Stoner
|Ducati
|2008
|Italy
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|2009
|Italy
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|2010
|Spain
|Jorge Lorenzo
|Yamaha
|2011
|Australia
|Casey Stoner
|Honda
|2012
|Spain
|Jorge Lorenzo
|Yamaha
|2013
|Spain
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|2014
|Spain
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|2015
|Spain
|Jorge Lorenzo
|Yamaha
|2016
|Spain
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|2017
|Spain
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|2018
|Spain
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|2019
|Spain
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|2020
|Spain
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki