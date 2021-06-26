MotoGP

EpisodesMotoGP CalendarGalleriesArticles
More
Back

MotoGP World Champions

MotoGP World Champions

All of the 500cc/MotoGP World Champions

A complete list of all of the 500cc/MotoGP World Champions since the premier championship was established in 1949.

Season Country Rider Constructor
1949 United Kingdom Leslie Graham AJS
1950 Italy Umberto Masetti Gilera
1951 United Kingdom Geoff Duke Norton
1952 Italy Umberto Masetti Gilera
1953 United Kingdom Geoff Duke Gilera
1954 United Kingdom Geoff Duke Gilera
1955 United Kingdom Geoff Duke Gilera
1956 United Kingdom John Surtees MV Agusta
1957 Italy Libero Liberati Gilera
1958 United Kingdom John Surtees MV Agusta
1959 United Kingdom John Surtees MV Agusta
1960 United Kingdom John Surtees MV Agusta
1961 Rhodesia and Nyasaland Gary Hocking MV Agusta
1962 United Kingdom Mike Hailwood MV Agusta
1963 United Kingdom Mike Hailwood MV Agusta
1964 United Kingdom Mike Hailwood MV Agusta
1965 United Kingdom Mike Hailwood MV Agusta
1966 Italy Giacomo Agostini MV Agusta
1967 Italy Giacomo Agostini MV Agusta
1968 Italy Giacomo Agostini MV Agusta
1969 Italy Giacomo Agostini MV Agusta
1970 Italy Giacomo Agostini MV Agusta
1971 Italy Giacomo Agostini MV Agusta
1972 Italy Giacomo Agostini MV Agusta
1973 United Kingdom Phil Read MV Agusta
1974 United Kingdom Phil Read MV Agusta
1975 Italy Giacomo Agostini Yamaha
1976 United Kingdom Barry Sheene Suzuki
1977 United Kingdom Barry Sheene Suzuki
1978 United States Kenny Roberts Yamaha
1979 United States Kenny Roberts Yamaha
1980 United States Kenny Roberts Yamaha
1981 Italy Marco Lucchinelli Suzuki
1982 Italy Franco Uncini Suzuki
1983 United States Freddie Spencer Honda
1984 United States Eddie Lawson Yamaha
1985  United States Freddie Spencer Honda
1986 United States Eddie Lawson Yamaha
1987 Australia Wayne Gardner Honda
1988 United States Eddie Lawson Yamaha
1989 United States Eddie Lawson Honda
1990 United States Wayne Rainey Yamaha
1991 United States Wayne Rainey Yamaha
1992 United States Wayne Rainey Yamaha
1993 United States Kevin Schwantz Suzuki
1994 Australia Mick Doohan Honda
1995 Australia Mick Doohan Honda
1996 Australia Mick Doohan Honda
1997 Australia Mick Doohan Honda
1998 Australia Mick Doohan Honda
1999 Spain Alex Criville Honda
2000 United States Kenny Roberts Jr Suzuki
2001 Italy Valentino Rossi Honda
2002 Italy Valentino Rossi Honda
2003 Italy Valentino Rossi Honda
2004 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha
2005 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha
2006 United States Nicky Hayden Honda
2007 Australia Casey Stoner Ducati
2008 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha
2009 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha
2010 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Yamaha
2011 Australia Casey Stoner Honda
2012 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Yamaha
2013 Spain Marc Marquez Honda
2014 Spain Marc Marquez Honda
2015 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Yamaha
2016 Spain Marc Marquez Honda
2017 Spain Marc Marquez Honda
2018 Spain Marc Marquez Honda
2019 Spain Marc Marquez Honda
2020 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki
MotoGP on BOLD and 10play
MotoGP: 2021 Wrap
NEXT STORY

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

Advertisement

Related Articles

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

The 2021 MotoGP season has come to an end and we have a new champion in Fabio Quartararo who claimed his first title after a stellar season.
Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

Marc Marquez celebrated his first back-to-back wins since 2019, and Ducati sufferers multiple crashes
Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

The Spaniard has conquered 7 of the last 8 visits to the Austin track
Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia has taken out the MotoGP for the second week in a row, running a flawless race to win the MotoGP of San Marino
Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

The Italian rider held off Champion Marc Marquez after 7 attempts to take the lead in the final 3 laps