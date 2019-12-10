MotoGP

MotoGP 2019: Wrap Up

The year in review

Marc Marquez had an absolutely stellar year on his Repsol Honda. With 12 wins and 18 podium finishes, the Spanish rider won the 2019 World Championship bringing his total to eight, six of which are in the MotoGP class.

Marquez finished the year with 420 points, way ahead of Andrea Dovizioso in second place on 269 points. This difference highlights the dominance of Marquez throughout the season.

Marquez and Honda walked away with the Rider World Championship, Team Championship and Manufacturers Crown. Ducati had been leading the Team Championship until Marquez’s win at the last race of the year in Valencia.

Three-time World Champion Jorge Lorenzo raced his last MotoGP in Round 19 at Valencia. He had suffered from injuries for most of his last year in MotoGP and finished his final season in 19th position.

Repsol Honda Team's Spanish rider Jorge Lorenzo rides during the MotoGP race of the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste near Valencia, on November 17, 2019. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) (Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Former World Champion Valentino Rossi finished in seventh. The Doctor had a good start to the year with two podium finishes in second place but couldn’t replicate his former glory throughout the rest of the season.

Australian Jack Miller finished in eighth on his Ducati. He had five podium finishes throughout the year, all in third position.

PHILLIP ISLAND, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 27: Jack Miller of Australia and Pramac Racing drinks from booth and celebrates on the podium after the 2019 MotoGP of Australia at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on October 27, 2019 in Phillip Island, Australia. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

Looking towards the 2020 season the rest of the riders will have a lot to think about and practice over the next few months if they want to compete on the same level as Marquez. The one to watch will be Fabio Quartararo. In his rookie year in MotoGP the French rider had seven podium finishes and six pole positions.

2019 Final Standings:

  1. Marc Marquez
  2. Andrea Dovizioso
  3. Maverick Vinales
  4. Alex Rins
  5. Fabio Quartararo
  6. Danilo Petrucci
  7. Valentino Rossi
  8. Jack Miller
  9. Cal Crutchlow
  10. Franco Morbidelli
    Andrea Dovizioso (4) of Italy and Ducati Team, Marc Marquez (93) of Spain and Repsol Honda Team and Maverick Vinales (12) of Spain and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP during the FIM MotoGP Awards Ceremony at Palacio de Congresos de Valencia on November 17, 2019 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Teams

  1. Repsol Honda Team
  2. Ducati Team
  3. Yamaha Factory Racing

Constructors

  1. Honda
  2. Yamaha
  3. Ducati

MotoGP 2020 season begins on 8th March in Qatar.

