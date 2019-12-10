MotoGP 2019: Wrap Up

Marc Marquez had an absolutely stellar year on his Repsol Honda. With 12 wins and 18 podium finishes, the Spanish rider won the 2019 World Championship bringing his total to eight, six of which are in the MotoGP class.

Marquez finished the year with 420 points, way ahead of Andrea Dovizioso in second place on 269 points. This difference highlights the dominance of Marquez throughout the season.

Marquez and Honda walked away with the Rider World Championship, Team Championship and Manufacturers Crown. Ducati had been leading the Team Championship until Marquez’s win at the last race of the year in Valencia.

Three-time World Champion Jorge Lorenzo raced his last MotoGP in Round 19 at Valencia. He had suffered from injuries for most of his last year in MotoGP and finished his final season in 19th position.

Former World Champion Valentino Rossi finished in seventh. The Doctor had a good start to the year with two podium finishes in second place but couldn’t replicate his former glory throughout the rest of the season.

Australian Jack Miller finished in eighth on his Ducati. He had five podium finishes throughout the year, all in third position.

Looking towards the 2020 season the rest of the riders will have a lot to think about and practice over the next few months if they want to compete on the same level as Marquez. The one to watch will be Fabio Quartararo. In his rookie year in MotoGP the French rider had seven podium finishes and six pole positions.

2019 Final Standings:

Marc Marquez Andrea Dovizioso Maverick Vinales Alex Rins Fabio Quartararo Danilo Petrucci Valentino Rossi Jack Miller Cal Crutchlow Franco Morbidelli

Teams

Repsol Honda Team Ducati Team Yamaha Factory Racing

Constructors

Honda Yamaha Ducati

MotoGP 2020 season begins on 8th March in Qatar.