Australian MotoGP Winners: The Riders And Their Rides

All the winners of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix:
|Year
|Track
|Rider
|Bike/Manufacturer
|1914
|Yetholme
|Edgar Meller
|2 3/4 TT Douglas
|1915
|Yetholme
|James Mellor
|Matchless
|1924
|Goulburn
|Dave Brewster
|Indian Chief
|1937
|Vale
|Stuart Williams
|Velocette 495
|1940
|Bathurst
|Bat Byrnes
|Norton
|1946
|Bathurst
|Ron Kessing
|Velocette 495
|1952
|Bathurst
|Harry Hinton
|Norton
|1957
|Bandiana
|Jack Forrest
|BMW
|1966
|Bathurst
|Ron Toombs
|Henderson Matchless G50
|1967
|Bathurst
|Ron Toombs
|Henderson Matchless G50
|1968
|Bathurst
|Ron Toombs
|Henderson Matchless G50
|1976
|Sandown
|Warren Willing
|Yamaha 750
|1978
|Bathurst
|Hideo Kanaya
|Yamaha 750
|1983
|Bathurst
|Andrew Johnson
|Honda RS500
|1986
|Bathurst
|Malcolm Campbell
|Honda NR750
|1987
|Winton
|Kevin Magee
|Yamaha FZR750
|1988
|Bathurst
|Mick Doohan
|Yamaha FZR750
|1989
|Phillip Island
|Wayne Gardner
|Honda
|1990
|Phillip Island
|Wayne Gardner
|Honda
|1991
|Eastern Creek
|Wayne Rainey
|Yamaha
|1992
|Eastern Creek
|Mick Doohan
|Honda
|1993
|Eastern Creek
|Kevin Schwantz
|Suzuki
|1994
|Eastern Creek
|John Kocinski
|Cagiva
|1995
|Eastern Creek
|Mick Doohan
|Honda
|1996
|Eastern Creek
|Loris Capirossi
|Yamaha
|1997
|Phillip Island
|Alex Criville
|Honda
|1998
|Phillip Island
|Mick Doohan
|Honda
|1999
|Phillip Island
|Tadayuki Okada
|Honda
|2000
|Phillip Island
|Max Biaggi
|Yamaha
|2001
|Phillip Island
|Valentino Rossi
|Honda
|2002
|Phillip Island
|Valentino Rossi
|Honda
|2003
|Phillip Island
|Valentino Rossi
|Honda
|2004
|Phillip Island
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|2005
|Phillip Island
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|2006
|Phillip Island
|Marco Melandri
|Honda
|2007
|Phillip Island
|Casey Stoner
|Ducati
|2008
|Phillip Island
|Casey Stoner
|Ducati
|2009
|Phillip Island
|Casey Stoner
|Ducati
|2010
|Phillip Island
|Casey Stoner
|Ducati
|2011
|Phillip Island
|Casey Stoner
|Honda
|2012
|Phillip Island
|Casey Stoner
|Honda
|2013
|Phillip Island
|Jorge Lorenzo
|Yamaha
|2014
|Phillip Island
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|2015
|Phillip Island
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|2016
|Phillip Island
|Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|2017
|Phillip Island
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|2018
|Phillip Island
|Maverick Vinales
|Yamaha
|2019
|Phillip Island
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|2020
|CANCELLED DUE TO COVID
|2021
|CANCELLED DUE TO COVID
Winners of the Australian GP by Manufacturer
Three manufacturers have dominated the premiere class of MotoGP/500cc
over the history of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix. Honda, Yamaha and Ducati.
Unsurprisingly Honda leads the pack thanks to wins by World Champions including Mick Doohan, Wayne Gardner, Casey Stoner, Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez.
|Manufacturer
|Category
|Years Won
|Honda
|MotoGP
|2002, 2003, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019
|Honda
|500cc
|1989, 1990, 1992, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001
|Yamaha
|MotoGP
|2004, 2005, 2013, 2014, 2018
|Ducati
|MotoGP
|2007, 2008, 2009, 2010
|Yamaha
|500cc
|1991, 1996, 2000