Australian MotoGP Winners: The Riders And Their Rides

When it comes to MotoGP, it’s as much about the rider as it is about the manufacturer of the motorcycle. Here are all the Australian winners.

All the winners of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix:

Year Track Rider Bike/Manufacturer
 1914 Yetholme  Edgar Meller  2 3/4 TT Douglas
 1915 Yetholme James Mellor Matchless
1924 Goulburn Dave Brewster Indian Chief
1937 Vale Stuart Williams Velocette 495
1940 Bathurst Bat Byrnes Norton
1946 Bathurst Ron Kessing Velocette 495
1952 Bathurst Harry Hinton Norton
1957 Bandiana Jack Forrest BMW
1966 Bathurst Ron Toombs Henderson Matchless G50
1967 Bathurst Ron Toombs Henderson Matchless G50
1968 Bathurst Ron Toombs Henderson Matchless G50
1976 Sandown Warren Willing Yamaha 750
1978 Bathurst Hideo Kanaya Yamaha 750
1983 Bathurst Andrew Johnson Honda RS500
1986 Bathurst Malcolm Campbell Honda NR750
1987 Winton Kevin Magee Yamaha FZR750
1988 Bathurst Mick Doohan Yamaha FZR750
1989 Phillip Island Wayne Gardner Honda
1990 Phillip Island Wayne Gardner Honda
1991 Eastern Creek Wayne Rainey Yamaha
1992 Eastern Creek Mick Doohan Honda
1993 Eastern Creek Kevin Schwantz Suzuki
1994  Eastern Creek John Kocinski Cagiva
1995  Eastern Creek Mick Doohan Honda
1996  Eastern Creek Loris Capirossi Yamaha
1997 Phillip Island Alex Criville Honda
1998 Phillip Island Mick Doohan Honda
1999 Phillip Island Tadayuki Okada Honda
2000 Phillip Island Max Biaggi Yamaha
2001 Phillip Island Valentino Rossi Honda
2002 Phillip Island Valentino Rossi Honda
2003 Phillip Island Valentino Rossi Honda
2004 Phillip Island Valentino Rossi Yamaha
2005 Phillip Island Valentino Rossi Yamaha
2006 Phillip Island Marco Melandri Honda
2007 Phillip Island Casey Stoner Ducati
2008 Phillip Island Casey Stoner Ducati
2009 Phillip Island Casey Stoner Ducati
2010 Phillip Island Casey Stoner Ducati
2011 Phillip Island Casey Stoner Honda
2012 Phillip Island Casey Stoner Honda
2013 Phillip Island Jorge Lorenzo Yamaha
2014 Phillip Island Valentino Rossi Yamaha
2015 Phillip Island Marc Marquez Honda
2016 Phillip Island Cal Crutchlow Honda
2017  Phillip Island Marc Marquez Honda
2018 Phillip Island Maverick Vinales Yamaha
2019  Phillip Island Marc Marquez Honda
2020 CANCELLED DUE TO COVID
2021 CANCELLED DUE TO COVID

Winners of the Australian GP by Manufacturer

Three manufacturers have dominated the premiere class of MotoGP/500cc

over the history of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix. Honda, Yamaha and Ducati.

Unsurprisingly Honda leads the pack thanks to wins by World Champions including Mick Doohan, Wayne Gardner, Casey Stoner, Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez.

Manufacturer Category Years Won
Honda MotoGP 2002, 2003, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019
Honda 500cc 1989, 1990, 1992, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001
Yamaha MotoGP 2004, 2005, 2013, 2014, 2018
Ducati MotoGP 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010
Yamaha 500cc 1991, 1996, 2000

