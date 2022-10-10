Australian MotoGP Winners: The Riders And Their Rides

All the winners of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix:

Year Track Rider Bike/Manufacturer 1914 Yetholme Edgar Meller 2 3/4 TT Douglas 1915 Yetholme James Mellor Matchless 1924 Goulburn Dave Brewster Indian Chief 1937 Vale Stuart Williams Velocette 495 1940 Bathurst Bat Byrnes Norton 1946 Bathurst Ron Kessing Velocette 495 1952 Bathurst Harry Hinton Norton 1957 Bandiana Jack Forrest BMW 1966 Bathurst Ron Toombs Henderson Matchless G50 1967 Bathurst Ron Toombs Henderson Matchless G50 1968 Bathurst Ron Toombs Henderson Matchless G50 1976 Sandown Warren Willing Yamaha 750 1978 Bathurst Hideo Kanaya Yamaha 750 1983 Bathurst Andrew Johnson Honda RS500 1986 Bathurst Malcolm Campbell Honda NR750 1987 Winton Kevin Magee Yamaha FZR750 1988 Bathurst Mick Doohan Yamaha FZR750 1989 Phillip Island Wayne Gardner Honda 1990 Phillip Island Wayne Gardner Honda 1991 Eastern Creek Wayne Rainey Yamaha 1992 Eastern Creek Mick Doohan Honda 1993 Eastern Creek Kevin Schwantz Suzuki 1994 Eastern Creek John Kocinski Cagiva 1995 Eastern Creek Mick Doohan Honda 1996 Eastern Creek Loris Capirossi Yamaha 1997 Phillip Island Alex Criville Honda 1998 Phillip Island Mick Doohan Honda 1999 Phillip Island Tadayuki Okada Honda 2000 Phillip Island Max Biaggi Yamaha 2001 Phillip Island Valentino Rossi Honda 2002 Phillip Island Valentino Rossi Honda 2003 Phillip Island Valentino Rossi Honda 2004 Phillip Island Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2005 Phillip Island Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2006 Phillip Island Marco Melandri Honda 2007 Phillip Island Casey Stoner Ducati 2008 Phillip Island Casey Stoner Ducati 2009 Phillip Island Casey Stoner Ducati 2010 Phillip Island Casey Stoner Ducati 2011 Phillip Island Casey Stoner Honda 2012 Phillip Island Casey Stoner Honda 2013 Phillip Island Jorge Lorenzo Yamaha 2014 Phillip Island Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2015 Phillip Island Marc Marquez Honda 2016 Phillip Island Cal Crutchlow Honda 2017 Phillip Island Marc Marquez Honda 2018 Phillip Island Maverick Vinales Yamaha 2019 Phillip Island Marc Marquez Honda 2020 CANCELLED DUE TO COVID 2021 CANCELLED DUE TO COVID

Winners of the Australian GP by Manufacturer

Three manufacturers have dominated the premiere class of MotoGP/500cc

over the history of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix. Honda, Yamaha and Ducati.

Unsurprisingly Honda leads the pack thanks to wins by World Champions including Mick Doohan, Wayne Gardner, Casey Stoner, Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez.

Manufacturer Category Years Won Honda MotoGP 2002, 2003, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 Honda 500cc 1989, 1990, 1992, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001 Yamaha MotoGP 2004, 2005, 2013, 2014, 2018 Ducati MotoGP 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 Yamaha 500cc 1991, 1996, 2000