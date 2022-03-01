Commonwealth Bank Matildas Welcome New Zealand For First Home Internationals of 2022

The Commonwealth Bank Matildas will host New Zealand in a two match international series on 8 and 12 April 2022.

The second match in the two-match series will see the Commonwealth Bank Matildas in action on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 at Canberra’s GIO Stadium.

It marks a long awaited return of the women’s national team to Canberra after a nine year absence. The last time the Commonwealth Bank Matildas were in the nation’s capital saw a penalty shoot-out victory over New Zealand in the 2013 Centenary Cup.

Football Australia CEO, James Johnson, said:

“As Canberra and the ACT Government have been long-standing supporters of women’s sport and the Commonwealth Bank Matildas, it’s exciting to return to the capital for an international fixture.”

“The ACT has a strong history of producing women’s national team players including names like Lydia Williams, Caitlin Munoz, Amy Wilson and Julie Murray, and watching in the stands could be the next generation of Commonwealth Bank Matildas to follow in their footsteps.

“We want to provide the football community and as many Australians as possible the opportunity to watch the Commonwealth Bank Matildas on home soil while we continue our preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.

“We appreciate the support of the ACT Government in partnering with us to bring the Commonwealth Bank Matildas back to Canberra – a city that has long embraced women’s football and Australian football as a whole.”

The last time the two sides met was at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Australia coming out on top with a 2-1 victory in the opening group match.

Commonwealth Bank Matildas head coach Tony Gustavsson said these matches will present a different type of opponent for the team as they continue to build towards 2023.

“With only the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ on the horizon, the complete focus for the next 12 months will be building a squad to compete on home soil,” Gustavsson said. “That preparation starts with these matches against our fellow co-hosts New Zealand, and we know they will provide a challenge that will help us learn more about the playing group.”

“The April window is an opportunity for us to return to the pitch together in front of home supporters. We, as staff and players, are looking forward to playing before a new set of Australian fans in Canberra who I am sure will welcome us warmly.”

ACT Minister for Sport and Recreation, Yvette Berry, said the Commonwealth Bank Matildas return to the capital is a great event.

“I know Canberrans will be thrilled to join me in welcoming the Matildas back to our city.” Ms Berry said. “We are excited to host international women’s football as it’s a great boost for women’s sport in our region.

“The Matildas are a huge inspiration for our aspiring young female athletes in Canberra. I can’t wait to join everyone at GIO Stadium in April to cheer the Matildas on.”

The venue for the opening match of the two-match international series will be announced shortly.

Both matches will be broadcast LIVE and free on 10 Bold and simulcast on 10 Play and Paramount+. Coverage for the Canberra match will commence from 7:00pm AEST.

- Football Australia

MATCH DETAILS

Commonwealth Bank Matildas v New Zealand Tuesday, 12 April 2022 Venue: GIO Stadium, Canberra Kick Off: 7:45pm (AEST) Broadcast: LIVE and free on 10 Bold and simulcast on 10 Play and Paramount+.