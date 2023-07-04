Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
MasterChef - S15 Ep. 42
Reality
Air Date: Tue 4 Jul 2023
A road trip to All Saints Estate in the Murray offers a high-stakes showdown with a classic Time Auction. A bidding war for ingredients is just the opening salvo in a battle for a shot at Immunity.
Episodes
ContestantsRecipes
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Delicious Recipes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Video Extras
Articles
Watch Last Season
Season 15