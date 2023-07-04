MasterChef

MasterChef - S15 Ep. 42
PG | Reality

Air Date: Tue 4 Jul 2023

A road trip to All Saints Estate in the Murray offers a high-stakes showdown with a classic Time Auction. A bidding war for ingredients is just the opening salvo in a battle for a shot at Immunity.

