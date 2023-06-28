MasterChef

MasterChef - S15 Ep. 38
PG | Reality

Air Date: Wed 28 Jun 2023

At the beautiful grounds of the O.MY Farm, contestants are split into 3 teams of 2. After foraging for one ingredient to hero in a dish, only THEN do they find out what course they’ll be cooking!

