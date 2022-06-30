Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

MasterChef is famous for bringing the world's most dynamic, innovative and famous chefs into its kitchen.

Ranging from fine-dining to the best takeaway fish and chip shop, here is where to find these culinary wonders. Although we can't guarantee some experiences won't blow the budget.

Gareth Whitton

Former head pastry chef of Dinner by Heston, Gareth Whitton gave the contestant a Smoked Pecan and Butterscotch Tart in a Pressure Test. Try this creation for yourself at Tarts Anon in Melbourne, or perhaps one of Gareth's other out-of-this-world tarts, including Lemon and Rhubarb, Cherry and Almond and Chocolate and Caramel.

Reynold Poernomo

MasterChef alumni and dessert king Reynold Poernomo did not disappoint stepping back into the kitchen this season with his dessert Noi. With multiple locations in Sydney, you can grab a delicious dessert on the go at KOI or book in for Koi Experiential, a multi-sensory dining experience with savoury selections, followed by an interactive Dessert Showcase.

Clare Smyth

Celebrated Chef Clare Smyth, the only British female chef to hold three Michelin stars in the UK, ran a service challenge this season. Clare opened her first international restaurant Oncore in Sydney, offering guests a world-class fine-dining experience overlooking Sydney Harbour.

Kristen Tibballs

Chocolate Queen Kristen Tibballs is a regular in the MasterChef kitchen. Back this year for a Pressure Test, her intricate Cherry on Top dessert sent a favourite home. Tibballs' Savour School in Melbourne offers online and hands-on classes in all things dessert, and an online shop to get every sweet ingredient and chocolate mould you can think of. Book a hands-on class or learn how to make the Cherry on Top Entremet without leaving your house.

Josh Niland

In a Pressure Test, fish butcher extraordinaire Josh Niland delivered a Tuna Wellington dish like no other. If you are a fan of all things fish, Niland’s Sydney restaurant, Saint Peter, offers a seven-course fine dining experience. Niland also runs Fish Butchery and Charcoal Fish in Sydney.

Adriano Zumbo

Adriano Zumbo became a household name in season one with the iconic croquembouche tower. Returning for a Pressure Test, Zumbo’s Polly Want A Waffle was his most intricate dessert to date. With a wide range of cakes, tarts, macaroons and more, a visit to Zumbo Test in Noosaville is a must.

Donny Toce

Co-owner and head chef of Gelato Messina, Donny Toce brought his A-game to the Pressure Test with his intricate desert Honey. Crowned the best gelato in Australia, you can find Gelato Messina all over the country. Treat yourself to a few scoops, or order a gelato cake for a special occasion.

Khanh Nguyen

Khanh Nguyen’s Seafood Plate was one of the most difficult Pressure Tests of the season. Nguyen is on the cutting edge of culinary trends and his two renowned Melbourne restaurants Aru and Sunda offer a fine-dining experience with a focus on Asian flavours using native produce.

Hugh Allen

Hugh Allen, who Alvin likened to a Disney Prince, chose ingredients for the contestants to use in an elimination challenge. Allen is considered one of the most talented chefs in the country and is the executive chef at Vue de Monde in Melbourne. Created by fellow MasterChef guest chef Shannon Bennett, Vue de Monde gives diners an exciting and dynamic fine-dining experience.

Where will be your next dining destination?

