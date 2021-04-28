MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

The Best Memes About This Season Of MasterChef So Far

The Best Memes About This Season Of MasterChef So Far

"I've missed ordinary people saying 'My jus is reducing' and 'I want my pork to be blushing' with a straight face."

With this season of MasterChef Australia underway, we've already had some incredibly iconic moments.

The Top 24 have made strong impressions with their food and their frantic running from the pantry to their benches, the incredible food they've been plating up and the shade they've been throwing from the gantry, we're obsessed.

Here are some of our favourite memes from the season so far:

The feeling when you hear "Hot and Cold" playing for the first time in months:

The joys of realising your food dream:

And the return of an old favourite:

Even if ALL of our faves couldn't come back for S13:

When Melissa called baby carrots the "basic bitches" of the bistro world and followed it up with this:

Wynona's grazing boards inspired some fans to share their own gourmet boards:

When we met the lawyers of the season:

When Nigella Lawson stopped by with a biscuit taste-test challenge:

And the task of recreating her dish through description alone could have inspired some... interesting results:

Though it could have been truly challenging:

Seriously though her description of that cake was so stunningly lavish:

The first team challenge of the season really got us familiar with Aaron's name:

Petition to change the show's themesong to it just being a remix of "AARON... AARON... AARON.......... AARON....."

Trent slightly overdoing it with the lemon myrtle:

Which prompted this iconic Tweet:

Shocked that he had any left after that challenge TBH.

And this iconic "episode":

Daria for Season 14.

Watch the new season of MasterChef Australia, Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on 10 or watch on demand on 10 play

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.