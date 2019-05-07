MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Meet Guest Chef Max Sharrad

Meet Guest Chef Max Sharrad

We bet you'll be surprised by the reigning 'Young Chef Of The Year's' connection to MasterChef...

Chef Profile: Max Sharrad

Best Known For: 

Max rose to success at Japanese-Korean barbecue restaurant Shobosho and was awarded the 2018 Australian Young Chef of the Year. Despite working at a Japanese-Korean restaurant, he is best known for his modern takes on classic Italian dishes, drawing inspiration from his Italian heritage at his new restaurant, NIDO, to create iconic pastas such as his Lamb Ragu and Acqua Pazza.

Restaurant: 

Managing Partner and Head Chef at NIDO. 

Have we seen him on MasterChef before? 

This is Max’s first time in the MasterChef Kitchen however his wife, Laura Cassai, was the runner up in 2014. Max will make his MasterChef debut competing against one of the S11 contestants during an Immunity Challenge.

Q&A with Max

Can you give us a taste of something you saw in the MasterChef kitchen this year that excited you?

Matt Preston’s wardrobe selection.

What’s the best cooking advice you’ve received that you want the MasterChef contestants to know?

Preparation prevents poor performance.

What’s your favourite dish to make at home on a lazy Sunday? 

Make? I’m ordering burgers or going out for pizza and wine!

What was your favourite dish to eat as a kid and is there a dish that you make now that reminds you of this time?

My Nonna’s Polenta and Ragu. Nothing quite like it!

Is there a naughty technique for a dish that you use that other chefs might find controversial? 

Find the best quality crab you can and then smother it with kewpie (Japanese mayonnaise).

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.