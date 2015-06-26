MasterChef Family Update: Rishi Desai from Series 5

He’s been working in the public sector, writing his recipe book Modern Indian and starring in his own television show Stay Home Chef on India’s TLC channel.

He’s about to add travel guide to that repertoire. In October this year Rishi will embark on a flavourful journey throughout India with some intrepid travellers, exploring the delicious tastes that India is famous for. Over nine days, Rishi will introduce his guests to an amazing array of Indian cuisine, revealing how it is sourced, prepared and enjoyed.

The adventure will include Delhi, the Taj Mahal and an exploration of the palaces and forts of Rajasthan, before finishing in Mumbai.

“All these pit stops will be filled with the bursting flavours, textures and tantalising tastes that India is so well known for,” Rishi says.

He hopes the trip will spark an interest in authentic Indian cooking and cuisine.

“I’m sure this experience will provide you and me with the opportunity to nurture our love of cooking and to experiment with traditional ingredients,” he says.

If you’re interested in tagging along with Rishi on his ‘Spice Odyssey,’ be sure to reserve a spot for the nine day tour experience.