MasterChef Australia Presents Hidden Heston

Under the banner Hidden Heston, MasterChef Australia and Blumenthal will open four pop-up restaurants as part of this year’s series of MasterChef Australia.

Heston Blumenthal said: “Melbourne has become like a second home since Dinner by Heston opened. Coming on MasterChef Australia over the years has always been amazing fun, but this time, out of the studio and into this great foodie city that I love, popping-up with MasterChef Australia, is even more exciting,”

Each pop-up restaurant will offer a completely different dining experience and will be located in a different, top-secret location in Melbourne.

Clues to the whereabouts of each pop-up are a closely-guarded secret and will be released just before each restaurant’s doors open to the public. The clues will only be available to fans who visit MasterChef Australia’s official social media accounts. To be in the running, fans must solve a clue and explain why they want to attend in 25 words or less.

Adding to the exclusivity of the event, each of the four Hidden Heston pop-ups will be open for one service only. Diners lucky enough to solve the clues and get seats will have an experience they will remember forever.

Tables at the Hidden Heston pop-ups are destined to be the hottest tickets in town.

Hidden Heston is coming to Melbourne in March.

