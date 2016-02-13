MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

MasterChef Australia Presents Hidden Heston

MasterChef Australia Presents Hidden Heston

Two of the most respected and best-loved names in food, Network Ten’s MasterChef Australia and Heston Blumenthal, are joining forces to create one of the most exclusive dining events in the world for 2016.

Under the banner Hidden Heston, MasterChef Australia and Blumenthal will open four pop-up restaurants as part of this year’s series of MasterChef Australia.

Heston Blumenthal said: “Melbourne has become like a second home since Dinner by Heston opened. Coming on MasterChef Australia over the years has always been amazing fun, but this time, out of the studio and into this great foodie city that I love, popping-up with MasterChef Australia, is even more exciting,”

Each pop-up restaurant will offer a completely different dining experience and will be located in a different, top-secret location in Melbourne.

Clues to the whereabouts of each pop-up are a closely-guarded secret and will be released just before each restaurant’s doors open to the public. The clues will only be available to fans who visit MasterChef Australia’s official social media accounts. To be in the running, fans must solve a clue and explain why they want to attend in 25 words or less.

Adding to the exclusivity of the event, each of the four Hidden Heston pop-ups will be open for one service only. Diners lucky enough to solve the clues and get seats will have an experience they will remember forever.

Tables at the Hidden Heston pop-ups are destined to be the hottest tickets in town.

Hidden Heston is coming to Melbourne in March.

For more details, stay tuned to MasterChef Australia’s social media accounts:

Facebook: MasterChef AustraliaTwitter: @masterchefauInstagram: @masterchefau

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.