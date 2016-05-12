Marco's Words Of Wisdom

"You should save those tears for another day"
– to a teary Nicolette in episode 6
"Allow your fingers to create the design. Don’t force it – make it sensational."
– to Charlie on his dessert in episode 6
"You have a responsibility to yourself. Just make your dreams come true."
- to Nathaniel after tasting his Pressure Test dish in episode 7
"You must remember one thing: time is not your best friend."
- to Zoe, Olivia and Nidhi ahead of their Immunity Challenge in episode 8
"Happy cooks cook happy food"
- to the blue and red teams during Team Challenge in episode 9
"Generosity is the greatest garnish in the world"
- to the blue team as they discuss portioning in episode 9