A To Z Of Japan

A – Arigato

Arigato is the Japanese word for “Thank you,” and is pronounced ‘Ah-ree-gah-toh.’

B – Bento

A Bento is a lunch box-style take away or home-packed meal that traditionally contains rice, fish or meat, with pickled or cooked vegetables.

C - Chopsticks

Chopsticks are the traditional eating utensil in Japan.

D – Dorayaki

Dorayaki is a Japanese dessert consisting of two pancakes wrapped around a sweet red bean paste.

E – Edamame

Edamame is a popular Japanese side dish of immature soy beans in the pod, served boiled or steamed and salted.

F – Fugu

Fugu is the Japanese word for pufferfish, a delicacy that can only be served in approved restaurants because it is highly poisonous if prepared incorrectly.

G – Gyoza

Also known as ‘pot stickers’, Gyoza are savoury dumplings traditionally filled with ground pork, chives, spring onion, cabbage, ginger, garlic, soy sauce and sesame oil.

H – Harumaki

Harumaki are crispy Japanese spring rolls filled with meat such as pork, chicken or shrimp, and various vegetables such as shiitake mushroom, carrots, and vermicelli.

I – Irasshaimase

Irasshaimase (‘Ee-ra-shy-mass-eh’) is a common greeting used when entering a restaurant in Japan, meaning “Welcome!” or “Come in!”

J – Japan

The Japanese word for Japan is Nippon (or informally, Nihon), and the Kanji characters 日本 directly translate to ‘sun’ and ‘origin.’

K – Kaitenzushi

Known here in Australia and other Western countries as a ‘sushi train’, a kaitenzushi is a sushi restaurant where the dishes are delivered to diners on a conveyor belt.

M – Miso

Miso is a traditional seasoning used for sauces and spreads, pickling vegetables and meat or, most commonly, mixed with a soup stock and served as miso soup.

N - Nigiri-zushi

Nigiri-zushi is the most common type of sushi in Japan, featuring a slice of raw fish, typically salmon or tuna, atop a compacted oblong piece of rice.

O – Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki, which literally means ‘grilled as you like it,’ is a popular savoury pancake made with flour, eggs, shredded cabbage, meat, and topped with a variety of condiments.

P – Ponzu

Ponzu is a tart, brown, citrus-based sauce. It's commonly used as a dressing for tataki (lightly grilled slices of meat or fish), and sashimi (slices of fresh raw meat or fish).

Q – Quakes

Japan is susceptible to earthquakes, tsunami, and seismic activity due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire; a string of volcanoes that stretches along the coastline from South America to New Zealand.

R – Ramen

Consisting of wheat noodles in a meat or fish-based broth, ramen is a very popular Japanese dish eaten at any time of the day.

S – Sashimi

Like sushi, sashimi features thinly sliced raw meat or fish, however, it is served on its own, without rice.

T – Tempura

Tempura is a popular street food-style of cooking in which seafood or vegetables are coated in a light batter and flash-fried in hot oil.

U – Udon

A type of thick wheat flour noodle, udon is often served hot in a mild broth called kakejiru.

V – Vinegar

An essential ingredient in Japanese cooking, rice vinegar is used to give sushi rice its distinctive flavour and stickiness.

W – Wasabi

Often referred to as the Japanese horseradish, the bright green, peppery paste eaten with sushi and sashimi takes its name from the Wasabi plant it comes from.

X – Non-X-istent

The English-language letter and sound "x" does not exist in the Japanese language.

Y – Yuzu

Yuzu is a lemon-like citrus fruit used as a garnish and seasoning. It is also used to make liquor, tea and ponzu.

Z - Zashiki

Zashiki is a type of traditional floor seating found in homes and restaurants in Japan.