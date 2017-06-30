MasterChef

A To Z Of Japan

MasterChef is heading to Japan so it's time to brush up on all the incredible food, culture and customs this beautiful country has to offer

A – Arigato

Arigato is the Japanese word for “Thank you,” and is pronounced ‘Ah-ree-gah-toh.’

B – Bento

A Bento is a lunch box-style take away or home-packed meal that traditionally contains rice, fish or meat, with pickled or cooked vegetables.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

C - Chopsticks

Chopsticks are the traditional eating utensil in Japan.

D – Dorayaki

Dorayaki is a Japanese dessert consisting of two pancakes wrapped around a sweet red bean paste.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

E – Edamame

Edamame is a popular Japanese side dish of immature soy beans in the pod, served boiled or steamed and salted.

F – Fugu

Fugu is the Japanese word for pufferfish, a delicacy that can only be served in approved restaurants because it is highly poisonous if prepared incorrectly.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

G – Gyoza

Also known as ‘pot stickers’, Gyoza are savoury dumplings traditionally filled with ground pork, chives, spring onion, cabbage, ginger, garlic, soy sauce and sesame oil.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

H – Harumaki

Harumaki are crispy Japanese spring rolls filled with meat such as pork, chicken or shrimp, and various vegetables such as shiitake mushroom, carrots, and vermicelli.

I – Irasshaimase

Irasshaimase (‘Ee-ra-shy-mass-eh’) is a common greeting used when entering a restaurant in Japan, meaning “Welcome!” or “Come in!”

J – Japan

The Japanese word for Japan is Nippon (or informally, Nihon), and the Kanji characters 日本 directly translate to ‘sun’ and ‘origin.’

K – Kaitenzushi

Known here in Australia and other Western countries as a ‘sushi train’, a kaitenzushi is a sushi restaurant where the dishes are delivered to diners on a conveyor belt.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

M – Miso

Miso is a traditional seasoning used for sauces and spreads, pickling vegetables and meat or, most commonly, mixed with a soup stock and served as miso soup.

N -  Nigiri-zushi

Nigiri-zushi is the most common type of sushi in Japan, featuring a slice of raw fish, typically salmon or tuna, atop a compacted oblong piece of rice.

O – Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki, which literally means ‘grilled as you like it,’ is a popular savoury pancake made with flour, eggs, shredded cabbage, meat, and topped with a variety of condiments.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

P – Ponzu

Ponzu is a tart, brown, citrus-based sauce. It's commonly used as a dressing for tataki (lightly grilled slices of meat or fish), and sashimi (slices of fresh raw meat or fish).

Q – Quakes

Japan is susceptible to earthquakes, tsunami, and seismic activity due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire; a string of volcanoes that stretches along the coastline from South America to New Zealand.

R – Ramen

Consisting of wheat noodles in a meat or fish-based broth, ramen is a very popular Japanese dish eaten at any time of the day.

S – Sashimi

Like sushi, sashimi features thinly sliced raw meat or fish, however, it is served on its own, without rice.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

T – Tempura

Tempura is a popular street food-style of cooking in which seafood or vegetables are coated in a light batter and flash-fried in hot oil.

U – Udon

A type of thick wheat flour noodle, udon is often served hot in a mild broth called kakejiru.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

V – Vinegar

An essential ingredient in Japanese cooking, rice vinegar is used to give sushi rice its distinctive flavour and stickiness.

W – Wasabi

Often referred to as the Japanese horseradish, the bright green, peppery paste eaten with sushi and sashimi takes its name from the Wasabi plant it comes from.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

X – Non-X-istent

The English-language letter and sound "x" does not exist in the Japanese language.

Y – Yuzu

Yuzu is a lemon-like citrus fruit used as a garnish and seasoning. It is also used to make liquor, tea and ponzu.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

Z - Zashiki

Zashiki is a type of traditional floor seating found in homes and restaurants in Japan.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10
