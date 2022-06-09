MasterChef Asia

MasterChef Asia - S1 Ep. 1
PG | Reality

Air Date: Wed 16 Dec 2020

Fifteen of the best home cooks in the region arrive and begin a 15 week journey under the guidance of three world class judges.

Season 1

About the Show

Top international chefs judge passionate Asian cooks who participate in competitive culinary challenges to develop their cooking skills and win the title of the best chef. The show is judged by Hong Kong-born, culinary chef Susur Lee; 3-Michelin starred chef Bruno Ménard; and Singapore-born Audra Morrice, a MasterChef Australia finalist.