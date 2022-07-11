Luca's Key Ingredient

Luca's Key Ingredient - S2 Ep. 7
Air Date: Sun 8 May 2022

It's a gorgonzola kind of day in the kitchen with Luca Ciano. Featuring elegant Italian dishes such as Figs with Gorgonzola, Mini Polentine and a refined Gnocchi dish worthy of any restaurant.

Season 2

About the Show

Luca’s Key Ingredient is an exciting seven-part cooking show where each episode Chef Luca Ciano will take your taste buds on a journey showcasing some exceptional Italian and Australian produce. He will share some insights on some key ingredient history and plate up meals that will leave you feeling true Italian love on a plate.