Low Winter Sun

Low Winter Sun - S1 Ep. 1
MA15+ | Drama

Air Date: Sat 25 Sep 2021Expires: in 6 months

When Detectives Frank Agnew and Joe Geddes murder a fellow cop, the Detroit Police Department launches an investigation that filters through more than just the homicide department.

Episodes

Season 1

About the Show

A crime drama starring Mark Strong, Low Winter Sun revolves around the  deception, revenge and corruption that starts with the murder of a cop by fellow Detroit detective, Frank Agnew.