Low Winter Sun - S1 Ep. 1
Drama
Air Date: Sat 25 Sep 2021Expires: in 6 months
When Detectives Frank Agnew and Joe Geddes murder a fellow cop, the Detroit Police Department launches an investigation that filters through more than just the homicide department.
Episodes
Season 1
About the Show
A crime drama starring Mark Strong, Low Winter Sun revolves around the deception, revenge and corruption that starts with the murder of a cop by fellow Detroit detective, Frank Agnew.