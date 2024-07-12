Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years - S1 Ep. 5
G | Kids

SpongeBob and Patrick find buried treasure at camp, but Mr. Krabs becomes desperate to get his claws on it. // SpongeBob disguises Gary as a new camper to keep him safe from Mrs. Puff.

Season 1

At Kamp Koral, the craziest sleepaway camp in the kelp forest, 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals spend the summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck.