Fun Facts To Celebrate 25 Years Of The Judgy-est Courtroom Show, Judge Judy

1. Judge Judy is an actual judge. Yeap, no acting or scripts here. She passed the bar exam in 1965 and worked as a prosecutor, before being appointed as a judge in 1982. So, she’s had a LOT of practice in the courtroom.

2. Judy’s trusty sidekick, Officer “Order In The Court” Byrd, is also a real bailiff. He and Judge Judy actually used to work together in Manhattan in the late '80s, before the show premiered on air. Byrd got the job by sending a letter of congratulations to Judy when he found out the show had been commissioned, writing “If you need a bailiff, I still look good in uniform.” He sure does!

3. Judy initially wanted to call the show either ‘Hot Bench’ or ‘Judy Justice’ before producers eventually settled on ‘Judge Judy’. It just rolls off the tongue, in our opinion.

4. Judge Judy never comes into the courtroom unprepared. She briefly looks over enough details before each case commences.

5. Despite all the New York scenery in the background setting, the show is actually filmed in California. Every week, Judy flies there on a private jet to shoot a week's worth of episodes.

6. The cases ARE real. The production company finds lawsuits that have been filed in small claims courts (think in terms of someone owing you money or destroying your property) and will contact those people asking if they want to participate on the show.

7. On the back of the last point, whoever wins their case gets paid by the show itself, not by the losing party/parties.

8. The audience in the background? They aren't friends and family of those suing, but rather are paid extras. As multiple episodes are filmed daily, the extras will move around after each case so they are never seated in the one spot.

9. Funnywoman Amy Schumer was once an extra!

10. Judge Judy earnt a spot in the Guinness Book Of Records. No, not for the most smartarse comebacks on a television show, but for ‘Longest Career as a TV Judge’.

11. Judge Judy also won it's very first daytime Emmy for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program, back in 2013.

12. A few famous faces have appeared on the show, including Roz Kelly from Happy Days and Johnny Rotten from the Sex Pistols.

13. Not only is she a fantastic judge, but Judy is also an author. She has written books including Don’t Pee on My Leg and Tell Me It’s Raining: America’s Toughest Family Court Judge Speaks Out and Beauty Fades, Dumb Is Forever: The Making of a Happy Woman, so add those bad boys to your list if you’re after a new read.

14. The beautiful white lace collar she pairs with her robe was purchased from a side-street vendor in Greece.

15. Did you know you can watch the last season right here on 10 play on demand? What are you waiting for? Jump to it!

Watch the final Season of Judge Judy, 3.30pm Monday - Friday on Channel 10, or catch up on 10 play on demand