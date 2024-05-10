Jamie's Air-Fryer Meals

Jamie's Air-Fryer Meals - S1 Ep. 1
G | Lifestyle

Air Date: Thu 2 May 2024

Jamie cooks prosciutto-baked fish, scones, then a whole roast chicken and crispy pork noodles. Jamie invites Poppy Cooks to show us a potato dish. Then whips up an air-fried peach Alaska.

Season 1

About the Show

Jamie Oliver shows us how to make mouth-watering meals and delicious dishes using the newest kitchen craze, the air fryer. Packed full of clever ideas, tips and tricks, Jamie helps us to truly maximise the potential of the air fryer.