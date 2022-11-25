Jamie Oliver: Cooking For Less

Jamie Oliver will be sharing recipe ideas and sharing principles that can be used in the kitchen to empower viewers with practical tips to adapt to whatever ingredients are available or whatever the circumstances.

Jamie will offer ideas for some delicious family-friendly dishes that can be cooked using value ingredients in the most energy-efficient ways; from using the microwave to make a delicious curry from scratch; cooking a pizza in a pan without the need to turn on the oven; using the oven once to make multiple meals or batch cooking to save both money and time.